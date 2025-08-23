Two kidnappers killed in gun duel with police, victim rescued in Ondo

Ondo map

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Two suspected kidnappers were reportedly shot dead in a gun duel with police detectives during an operation to rescue a 60-year-old victim, Tijani Aremu, in the Ikare area of Ondo state. Other suspected kidnappers reportedly escaped with bullet injuries after the shootout.

A police source told Vanguard that one other suspect was arrested after the shootout between the police and the kidnappers.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had demanded ransom in millions of naira from the victim’s family, with an agreed location fixed for the exchange.

But acting in cooperation with police operatives and forest hunters, the family paved the way for an ambush to be strategically laid at the designated point of exchange.

The police source said that, “When the suspected kidnappers arrived to collect the proceeds of their crime, they were engaged in a fierce gun duel with the operatives. In the process, one of the kidnappers was neutralized and a single-barrel rifle recovered, while several others escaped with bullet injuries”.

Contacted, the state police command spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed that the victim was rescued by the police detectives. Ayanlade said that two of the suspects were arrested while firearms were recovered.

According to him, “the successful operation led to the rescue of a kidnapped victim, the neutralization of suspected kidnappers, the arrest of others, and the recovery of firearms.

“On 20th August, 2025, at about 0800hrs, operatives of the Command attached to Ikare Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), in collaboration with local forest hunters, embarked on a discreet operation following the abduction of one Tijani Aremu ‘m’, aged 60 years.

“The combined team immediately intensified a combing operation in the adjoining forests, which led to the recovery of two additional lifeless bodies of suspected kidnappers, bringing the total number of neutralized suspected kidnappers to three. Two suspects, namely Yahaya Isa ‘m’ (20 years) and Ismail Ismail ‘m’, were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

“Sustained pressure during the operation eventually culminated in the safe rescue of the victim, Mr. Tijani Aremu, who was found unharmed. He was promptly taken to the hospital for medical examination and is set to be reunited with his family”.

Ayanlade commended the forest hunters “for their courage, vigilance, and selfless collaboration, which greatly complemented the effort of the police and contributed to the eventual rescue of the victim.