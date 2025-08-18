Trump, Zelensky, European leaders meeting crucial for world peace – Peter Oboh

The former British and Commonwealth Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said European leaders should play very wise over the course of the meeting that will be coming up today with Donald Trump.

Recall that President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine will meet Trump in Washington on Monday, accompanied by European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, and other leaders.

The meeting comes on the heels of a summit between Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, which failed to yield a ceasefire breakthrough, but produced promises from both leaders to provide “robust security guarantees” to Ukraine.

Reacting to the meeting, Oboh said: “This meeting between the President of the United States of America, Zelensky and European leaders, could be the make-or-break moment.

“The truth is, any mistake in disagreement could lead to the third world war. One thing we must know is that Russia has dangerous weapons as well as these European countries backing Ukraine.

“But the strange thing about this issue – no disrespect to the Ukrainian leader Zelensky – among all the leaders, he is the one that sounds very confident in fighting Russia to the last. However, the sad truth is Mr. Zelensky doesn’t have the weapons and manpower to fight against a world power as strong as Russia.

“Over four million people in Ukraine have left the country because of this war. My advice to Zelensky is, if he really wants peace with Russia, both parties should be ready to get pieces of the cake, and not all.

“Without the main actors’ willingness to let go some demands and interests, it will be impossible to achieve the real peace deal.

“Also, the European leaders should, please, remind Trump of the needed peace in Gaza. Palestinian children are still dying every day from hunger.”