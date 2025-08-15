Trump, Putin begin summit on Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin began talks in Alaska Friday on bringing an end to the devastating war in Ukraine that Moscow launched in 2022.

Journalists were ushered out of the meeting room shortly after Trump, Putin and other officials took their seats in front of a backdrop that said “Pursuing Peace.”

