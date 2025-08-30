Truck Accidents: NAPS, NANS meet Dangote Group

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — The leadership of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has met with the management of Dangote Group in Lagos over recurring accidents involving trucks linked to the company in student communities across the country.

The meeting, held at the Dangote Refinery Administrative Block, had in attendance the Vice President of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. D.V.G Edwin, and other senior officials of the company.

Speaking during the session, NAPS President, Comrade Eshiofune Paul Oghayan, expressed deep concern over incidents in which students had been victims of Dangote truck accidents. He cited cases that left some injured and families distressed, stressing the need for urgent intervention, adequate compensation, and long-term safety measures to protect students nationwide.

Similarly, NANS President, Comrade Olushola L. Oladoja, decried the rising incidents and called for stricter operational standards. He argued that many of the accidents could have been avoided with stronger enforcement of safety regulations.

Responding, the Director of Insurance at Dangote Group, Mr. Obashola Alo, assured the student leaders that the company was already responding to some of the cases, including airlifting one of the victims to a Lagos hospital for treatment. He explained that some of the incidents were only recently brought to the company’s attention, but stressed that management remained committed to taking responsibility and ensuring that no victim was neglected.

On his part, Dangote Industries Vice President, Mr. Edwin, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to safety and corporate responsibility. He disclosed that all Dangote truck drivers were undergoing recertification, surveillance systems were being introduced to monitor compliance, and further reforms were being considered to strengthen operational standards.

He also clarified that some trucks bearing Dangote’s logo were operated by independent partners, urging members of the public to always record plate numbers and other details whenever accidents occur.

At the end of the meeting, both parties agreed on the need for sustained engagement. Dangote Group pledged closer collaboration with the student community to ensure justice for victims and improved safety, while the student bodies vowed to keep monitoring the process until concrete results are achieved.