Troops rescue 38 kidnapped victims, arrest 82 bandits and kidnappers

…Neutralize Scores of Terrorists

…Deny Oil Theft Valued at Over ₦37 Million

By Kingsley Omonobi

In ongoing operations to eliminate armed bandits, dismantle terrorist networks, and combat criminal activities nationwide, troops deployed across various theatres have rescued 38 kidnapped victims and arrested 82 suspects, including terrorist collaborators and oil theft perpetrators.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, disclosed this at a briefing, noting that several terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers were neutralized in the encounters, while an attempt to steal crude oil worth over ₦37 million was foiled.

He said: “Troops carried out offensive operations ranging from raids, ambushes, fighting patrols, and other covert missions with resounding successes. The air component also conducted air support, reconnaissance, and interdiction missions during which several Boko Haram, JAS, and ISWAP terrorists were eliminated and their camps destroyed.

“Due to the intensity of our operations, farmers have continued their activities unhindered. This will be sustained throughout the farming season and beyond.”

North East Operations

In the past week, ground forces — in conjunction with the Air Component, hybrid forces, and local security stakeholders — conducted aggressive operations across Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States.

Key locations included Limankara, Kilangar, Pulka-Warabe, Kana, Kereto, Jakwa, Gwoza, Askira-Uba, Biu, Mobbar, Kukawa, Bama, Dikwa, and Maiduguri in Borno State; Mubi North, Madagali, and Michika LGAs in Adamawa State; and Gujba, Nguru, Buni Yadi, and Damaturu in Yobe State.

Troops eliminated scores of terrorists, arrested 16 suspects, and rescued five kidnapped victims. An additional 21 suspected terrorists and collaborators were arrested, while weapons, ammunition, logistics items, vehicles, motorcycles, and IEDs were recovered or safely detonated.

North West Operations

Troops of Operation Fasin Yamma intensified their offensive, neutralizing terrorists and rescuing victims in Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Kaduna States between August 7 and 13, 2025.

Operations in Malumfashi, Kankara, Matazu, Gudu, Illela, Kaura Namoda, Arewa Dandi, and Birnin Gwari led to the arrest of three suspects and the rescue of 14 kidnapped victims. Additional raids in Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Zaria, Maradun, Tsafe, Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, Anka, Tangaza, and Tureta resulted in eight arrests and three rescues.

North Central Operations

Troops of Operation Safe Haven responded to distress calls in Plateau, Kaduna, and Bauchi States, killing several terrorists, arresting four criminals, and rescuing six kidnapped victims.

Notably, during a stop-and-search along Kwoi–Keffi Road in Jama’a LGA, Kaduna State, on August 10, 2025, a suspected gunrunner was arrested with an AK-47 rifle and ammunition concealed in a sack of animal feed.

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted raids in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, and the FCT, killing terrorists, arresting 13 suspects, and rescuing nine kidnapped victims. On August 11, two notorious gunrunners — Mohammed Sanusi and Usman Alhaji Bala — were apprehended in Obajana, Lokoja LGA, Kogi State. Troops also recovered a large cache of ammunition from a deserted extremists’ camp in Karim Lamido LGA, Taraba State.

Niger Delta Operations

Troops of Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth ₦37,518,630, including 24,575 litres of stolen crude oil, 9,140 litres of illegally refined diesel (AGO), and 2,650 litres of petrol (PMS).

They also destroyed two crude oil cooking ovens, nine dugout pits, four boats, three storage tanks, and three illegal refining sites. Additional items recovered included pumping machines, mobile phones, and vehicles.

Troops arrested 29 suspected oil thieves, cultists, kidnappers, and other criminals in Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa States, recovering weapons, ammunition, and vehicles.

In Imo, Anambra, and Ebonyi States, troops of Operation Udoka engaged and killed terrorists, arresting six suspected IPOB/ESN members and one kidnapper in Orsu, Okigwe, Ohaji/Egbema, Nnewi North, Ihiala, and Ikwo LGAs. Weapons, ammunition, and a vehicle were recovered, and suspects remain in custody for interrogation.