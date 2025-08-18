Troops kill Boko Haram fighter, recover rifles in Mafa intelligence operation

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI — Troops of the North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, have neutralised a Boko Haram fighter and recovered a cache of arms during an intelligence-led operation in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Security sources told our correspondent that the encounter occurred on August 7, 2025, approximately 40 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital, with support from members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

During the operation, troops recovered three AK-47 rifles and five magazines believed to belong to the terrorist group.

“In an intelligence-led follow-on operation, troops of Operation Hadin Kai working with the Civilian Joint Task Force along the Mafa border corridor recovered three AK-47 rifles and five magazines, believed to be part of the terrorists’ cache of arms,” the source said.

The recovery reportedly followed an earlier engagement with the insurgents in which one Boko Haram fighter was neutralised.

Military authorities have commended the troops for the operational success and urged them to sustain intelligence-driven missions across the theatre of operations.