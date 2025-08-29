Troops kill 50 bandits in Niger, rescue

FILE IMAGE

Security Agents including the Army and Department of State Services, DSS, have neutralized no fewer than fifty bandits in Niger State.The incident occurred in Kumbashi in Mariga local government area of the state on Tuesday where the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji representing the Mashegu state constituency confirmed the incident to Journalists in Minna yesterday. “Eye witnesses from Kumbashi told me that about 300 bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons attempted to invade the village at about 3 pm on Tuesday.

“The attack was targeted at DSS service asset camp in the area but security operatives swiftly repelled the assault after a fierce gun duel that left no fewer than 50 of the assailants dead while several others fled with gunshot wounds

“My constituents confirmed that the bandits were however seen dismembering the corpses of their dead colleagues and loaded them in sacks and ferried them off on motorcycles,” the Speaker declared.

He described the operation as a demonstration of superior intelligence, training and firepower by the security agencies over the bandits.

The Speaker urged residents of the state to continue to support security agencies with timely information to sustain the momentum against the criminal groups assuring that the state House of Assembly will continue to provide legislative backing to enhance security interventions in the state.

In Oyo State, operatives arrested Oladejo Adedeji David in Ibadan for defrauding victims of N146,200 through fraudulent websites such as NINcard.com and quickverify. He admitted to running fake NIN services with his sister, Oladejo Adeyinka, who is currently at large. Items recovered included laptops, phones, printers, and PVC cards.