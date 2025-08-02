Troops kill 5 most wanted terrorist commanders — DHQ

…Arrest 570 terrorists, rescue 134 kidnapped victims in July

…Deny oil theft of over N1.3 billion in Niger Delta

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said at the weekend that troops fighting to rid the country of terrorists and other criminal elements terrorising different parts of the country have successfully neutralised 5 wanted and notorious terrorist Commanders in North West an North East, including Amir Dunkei, Kachalla Nagomma, Gurmu, Ali Yar Daribiyar, and Yello Dambokolo.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), said some other notorious gunrunners and kidnappers on the troops’ watch list were arrested and taken into custody for interrogation.

“They include; Yakubu Jubril, Abubakar Yahaya, Isiya Sani, Haruna Abdullahi Ali Abba, Mallam Aminu Idris, Mohammed Hamisu (aka Mamiyo or Officer Mohammed), Shuaibu Bulama and Isah Abdullahi as well as Abdullahi Mohammed.

“Among the notorious terrorists eliminated were despicable, notorious cultists Prince Justin Ishimiri and an extremist kingpin Liamdoo Douglas Adekpe (aka Bajor),” he said.

This is just as the DMO said that within the month of July 2025, troops in various theatres killed large numbers of terrorists, arrested 578 suspected terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Major Gen Kangye said troops rescued about 134 kidnapped victims, while a terrorists’ commander Ibn Ali and 151 terrorists as well as their family members surrendered to troops.

“Additionally, some notorious gunrunners and kidnappers on the troops’ watch list were arrested and taking into custody for interrogation,” he said.

They include “Yakubu Jubril, Abubakar Yahaya, Isiya Sani, Haruna AbdullahiAli Abba, Mallam Aminu Idris, Mohammed Hamisu (aka Mamiyo or Officer Mohammed), Shuaibu Bulama and Isah Abdullahi as well as Abdullahi Mohammed.

“Others are notorious cultists Prince Justin Ishimiri and an extremist kingpin Liamdoo Douglas Adekpe (aka Bajor).

“Also, some notable airstrike missions were conducted within Areas of Responsibility of Operation Fasan Yamma in Mariga and Rijau LGA of Niger State and between the border of Zamfara and Kebbi States.

“In Operation Delta Safe theatre, troops foiled oil theft worth over N1 3billion (One Billion Three Hundred and Twelve Thousand Five Hundred and Seventy Five Thousand Eighty Five Naira (N1,312,575,085) only.

“This comprise 974,976 litres of stolen crude oil, 269,257 litres of illegally refined AGO, 1,759 litres of DKP and 3,447 litres of PMS.

“Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 126 crude oil cooking ovens, 107 dugout pits, 39 boats, 83 storage tanks, 88 drums, 35 vehicles and 73 illegal refining sites.

“Furthermore, 285 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested, while assorted arms and ammunition and some explosives, were also recovered..

“Other items recovered include, pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and 3 vehicles.

“Troops while conducting offensive operations, arrested 18 suspected oil thieves, IPOB/ESN members, criminal, cultists and drugs peddlers in Oshimili North, Sapele, Ughelli South, Ndokwa East and Uvwie LGAs of Delta State as well as Ahoada West LGA of Rivers State,” he said.

Giving details of the operations in the theatre, Kangye said, “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted kinetic operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist in the general areas of Marte, Bula Daburu, Alau Dam, Limankara, Bitta, Kawuri and Monguno villages of Marte, Bama, Konduga, Kaga, Gwoza and Guzamala LGAs of Borno State as well as Mildo Village in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State.

“They eliminated scores of terrorists, arrested 8 of them and rescued 2 kidnapped victims.

“On 26 and 27 July 2025, troops arrested 2 ISWAP terrorists around their base defence areas in Gujba and Bama LGAs of Yobe and Borno States respectively.

“Among them was a terrorist suspected to be from Niger Republic that cannot communicate in either English, Hausa or Kanuri Languages.

“Similarly, troops conducted operations in Ngala, Chibok, Monguno, Damboa, Biu and Bama LGAs of Borno State as well as Gujba and Damaturu LGAs of Yobe State.

“During the encounters, 11 suspected terrorists’ collaborators were arrested. Some quantities of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

“They also retrieved and safely detonated some IEDs, while the sum of N134,420.00 was also recovered.

“Troops of Operation Fasan Yamma between 23 – 29 July 2025, responded to information about terrorist activities in Anka, Bakura, Maradun and Tsafe LGAs of Zamfara State as well as Sabuwa and Faskari LGAs of Katsina State.

“They also conducted operations in Arewa LGA of Kebbi State. During these operations, some terrorists were killed, 9 of them were arrested, while 4 kidnapped victims were rescued.

“Relatedly, troops while on offensive operations, eliminated 4 terrorists and rescued 2 kidnapped victims in Sabon Birni and Argungu LGAs of Sokoto and Kebbi States respectively.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven conducted offensive operations and responded to distress calls on terrorists’ activities in Wase, Riyom, Jos North, Bassa, Jos East, Bokkos and Mangu LGAs of Plateau State as well as Kaura and Sanga LGAs of Kaduna State.

“While conducting these operations, they contacted extremists and killed some of them, arrested 3 criminals and rescued 7 kidnapped victims.

“Some weapons, ammunition, motorcycles and vehicles were recovered from them.

“Also, Between 23 – 29 July 2025, troops arrested a wanted notorious extremist identified as Dayabu Idris and 4 others suspected extremists in Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Tafawa Balewa LGAs of Plateau and Bauchi States respectively.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted operations in Akure, Ako Ivaan, Iorkyol, Ugbaba, Agber, Tse ilim and Gbesi general areas of Guma and Katsina-Ala LGAs of Benue State.

“They also operates in Lokoja and Kabba Bunu LGAs of Kogi State as well as AMAC of FCT and Suleija LGA of Niger State respectively.

“During the operations, troops eliminated some terrorists, arrested 13 of them and rescued 3 kidnapped victims. They also recovered arms and ammunition, motorcycles and vehicles.

“Between 22 – 26 July 2025, our gallant troops arrested 4 criminals in Jalingo and Nasarawa LGAs of Taraba and Nasarawa States respectively. Weapons, ammunition and other items were recovered from them are in troops custody, while investigation is ongoing.

“Troops of Operation Udoka arrested 2 suspected IPOB/ESN members and one of them attempted to escape during an arrest in Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State but was eliminated.

“Six other criminals were arrested in various encounters within Igbo Exe North LGA of Enugu State as well as Ideator North, Okigwe and Calabar South LGAs of Imo and Cross River States respectively.

“Weapons and item recovered from them are in troops custody, while interrogation ongoing.”

Major Gen Kangye emphasised that “every operation we undertake is guided by our unwavering commitment to national security, the safety of our personnel, and the principles we are sworn to uphold.”

He added, “Our forces remain vigilant, ready, and resolute in facing current and emerging threats. We thank the public for their continued support and understanding as we carry out our mission with discipline, transparency, and integrity.”