Troops ‘kill’ 12 terrorists, ‘recover’ assorted arms, ammunition in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of Joint Task Force, North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ (OPHK) say they have neutralised 12 suspected members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists after operations at various locations of Mafa local government area of Borno state.

Mafa in Borno Central Senatorial District is about 59.8kms drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Sources revealed to our correspondent on Saturday that, apart from killing the terrorists, assorted arms and ammunition were recovered by troops and some local security outfits whose spirits and morales remained high at the frontline/areas of engagement.

Confirming the incident, a reliable security personnel, who is not authorized to talk to the press, said, the Troops of OPHK during the offensive, cleared Tamsu Ngamdu, Dalakaleri and Gaza of terrorists’ activities. Significantly, troops on arrival at a suspected terrorists’ location at Loskori Kura, made contact, where 12 insurgents were neutralized after a heavy gun duel.

His words: “The troops of Operation HADIN KAI supported by local security outfits have eliminated 12 ISWAP insurgents in a long-range offensive commando operations backed by ISR of the Air Component Command conducted from 29 – 30 August 2025.

“Troops recovered 8 AK-47 rifles and 8 AK-47 rifle magazines fully loaded with 7.62mm rounds of ammunition.

“Assorted cache of drugs and medical supplies used by the terrorists, were also recovered by the resilient and dogged troops. The military authorities have lauded the troops for the renewed vigour and urged the Theatre to sustain the onslaught”. The Military Source stated.