Tottenham coach Frank excited with side’s new-found desire to defend

Tottenham Hotspur’s Danish head coach Thomas Frank shouts instructions to the players from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on August 23, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

Tottenham boss Thomas Frank hailed his side’s defensive improvement just three games into his reign after comfortably keeping Manchester City at bay to win 2-0 at the Etihad on Saturday.

Victory propelled Spurs to the top of the Premier League after they also kept a clean sheet in beating Burnley 3-0 on the opening weekend of the season.

Former Brentford boss Frank was also minutes away from seeing his side shut out Paris Saint-Germain in his first game in charge until two late goals let the European champions prevail in the UEFA Super Cup on penalties.

Tottenham won 4-0 against an out-of-sorts City at the Etihad last season but that was just one of six clean sheets all campaign in the Premier League as they finished 17th.

“The clean sheet makes me very happy. It is a big thing we’ve been working on, the defensive side of the game,” said Frank. “(With) clean sheets you are closer to win the game.”

Tottenham Hotspur’s Welsh forward #22 Brennan Johnson (2R) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on August 23, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)

The Dane was also impressed by how his players quickly learned from their experience against PSG in Udine, Italy, earlier this month.

After quick goals from Brennan Johnson and Joao Palhinha put Spurs two in front before half-time, the visitors were rarely troubled in the second period by Pep Guardiola’s men.

“From every game you learn and games where you don’t get the result you learn even more,” he added.

“Defensive principles and the mentality is the key thing. We need this mentality to win games like this.”

Tottenham’s fine start on the field has constrasted with supporters’ frustration at the club’s dealings in the transfer market.

Eberechi Eze’s proposed move from Crystal Palace this week collapsed when the player instead decided to join north London rivals Arsenal.

Frank raved about the impact made by new signings Mohammed Kudus and Palhinha and believes he has a squad to compete in both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

“It is extremely important that we understand we have a good group of quality players that I am very pleased with.

“We brought in two good players to help. If we can improve it? Perfect.”