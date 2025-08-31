Top 11 countries with the largest Christian population in 2025

Christianity remains the world’s largest religion, with an estimated 2.2 billion followers in 2025 spread across many countries. That means nearly one in every four people alive today is a Christian.

But where are the world’s Christians found? While the faith began in the Middle East over 2,000 years ago, today its largest communities are spread across the Americas, Africa, Europe, and Asia—shaped by centuries of migration, colonization, cultural exchange, and conversion.

The visualization of Christian populations shows how demographic shifts are redefining global Christianity. For instance, while Western nations like the U.S. remain influential, rapid population growth in Africa and parts of Asia is pushing Christianity’s center of gravity southward.

Using data from the CIA World Factbook, Pew Research, and UN World Population Prospects, here are the top countries with the largest Christian populations in 2025.

1.United States — 219 Million (63%)

The U.S. remains the world’s largest Christian nation. Despite a steady decline in percentage, population growth keeps its Christian community massive.

2.Brazil — 169 Million (79.5%)

Known for its vibrant Catholic traditions, Brazil is home to the world’s second-largest Christian population, with nearly 8 in 10 Brazilians identifying as Christian.

3.Mexico — 118 Million (89.2%)

Almost 9 out of 10 Mexicans are Christians, making the country one of the most deeply Christian nations in the world.

4.Nigeria — 109 Million (45.9%)

Nigeria has the largest Christian population in Africa, though the country is almost evenly split between Christianity and Islam.

5.Democratic Republic of Congo — 105 Million (93.1%)

An overwhelming majority of Congolese identify as Christian, making the DRC one of the most Christian-dominated countries on the planet.

6. Philippines — 100 Million (85.3%)

Christianity arrived with Spanish colonization, and today over 85% of Filipinos remain Christian, primarily Catholic.

7. Ethiopia — 91 Million (67.3%)

Home to one of the world’s oldest Christian traditions, the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Ethiopia continues to have a strong Christian majority.

8. China — 72 Million (5.1%)

While only about 5% of China’s population is Christian, the sheer size of the country makes it one of the top nations in terms of absolute numbers.

9.South Africa — 56 Million (86%)

Christianity dominates South Africa’s religious landscape, blending traditional beliefs with mainstream denominations.

10. Kenya — 49 Million (85.5%)

Christianity is deeply woven into Kenyan culture, with over 8 in 10 citizens identifying with the faith.

11. Italy — 48 Million (80.8%)

The home of the Vatican and the Catholic Church, Italy remains strongly Christian, though secularism is gradually rising.

Vanguard News