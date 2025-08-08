Top 10 African goalscorers in EPL history

By Patrick Igwe

Over the years, the Premier League has become a stage where African footballers have consistently dazzled with their blend of speed, strength, creativity and determination.

Africa has produced a great mix of brilliance, from commanding defenders to electric wingers and lethal strikers. These players haven’t just participated; they’ve redefined their roles and left legacies that continue to inspire.

Here’s a look at the top 10 African goalscorers in Premier League history as of August 2025 and what made each of them so iconic.

1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt) – 186 goals

Mohamed Salah isn’t just the top African goalscorer in Premier League history; he’s also the most prolific foreign player in the competition. Known for his blistering pace, intelligent positioning and clinical finishing, Salah has been a constant threat since arriving at Liverpool in 2017.

He holds the record for most goals by an African in a single season with 32 and has won the Golden Boot four times. Beyond scoring, Salah has also become Africa’s leading assist provider in Premier League history with 87.

2. Sadio Mane (Senegal) – 111 goals

Sadio Mane brought flair and ferocity to the Premier League, first lighting up St Mary’s with Southampton and then taking things up several notches at Liverpool. His sharp movements, quick feet and high work rate made him a nightmare for defenders.

In 2019 he claimed the Premier League Golden Boot, a testament to his evolution into a world-class attacker. With Mane on the left and Salah on the right, Liverpool enjoyed a golden era of attacking football, winning both the Premier League and the Champions League. Mané also led Senegal to their first Africa Cup of Nations title, underlining his impact on and off English soil.

3. Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast) 104 goals

No striker embodied the phrase “big-game player” like Didier Drogba. With 104 Premier League goals, Drogba terrorised defenders with his strength, aerial dominance, and unwavering composure under pressure.

A dominant force at Chelsea, he was known for his physicality, aerial prowess and clutch performances in finals. Drogba won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League in 2012, where he scored a late equaliser and the winning penalty in the final.

4. Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo) – 97 goals

Emmanuel Adebayor had a Premier League journey that spanned Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, and he brought a mix of elegance and physicality to every club he played for.

His 30-goal haul in the 2007-08 season for Arsenal was a highlight of his career. Adebayor’s ability to thrive at several top clubs is a testament to his adaptability and technical prowess.

5. Yakubu Aiyegbeni (Nigeria) – 95 goals

Yakubu Aiyegbeni was a master of being in the right place at the right time. Strong, composed, and clinical inside the box, he consistently delivered goals for mid-table sides like Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton, and Blackburn.

His best scoring season came in 2011-12 with Blackburn, where he netted 17 goals. Yakubu wasn’t flashy, but he was efficient, and his calm finishing under pressure made him one of the most consistent African strikers the league has seen.

6. Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) – 82 goals

Mahrez first lit up the stage at Leicester City, where his flair, dribbling and creativity helped power the Foxes to an improbable title in 2016. That season earned him the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

He later moved to Manchester City, where he won more silverware, including multiple league titles and the Champions League. His left foot delivered magic regularly, and he became a symbol of the modern skill-heavy winger.

7. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) – 69 goals

Aubameyang, within months of joining Arsenal in 2018, was already among the top scorers. His electric pace, clever movement and tidy finishing made him a nightmare for defenders.

He shared the Golden Boot in the 2018-19 season and remained Arsenal’s go-to man until his form dipped. While his Chelsea stint didn’t bear fruit, his time at Arsenal secured his place among Africa’s top Premier League scorers.

8. Wilfried Zaha (Ivory Coast) – 68 goals

Despite a brief stint at Manchester United, Zaha made his name at Crystal Palace, where he was not just a star but a symbol. His dribbling pace and trickery tormented full-backs week in, week out. More than just goals, Zaha was often the spark in Palace’s attack and regularly drew fouls in dangerous areas.

He holds the record for most Premier League appearances by a Crystal Palace player, and his influence extended far beyond his goal tally.

9. Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast) – 62 goals

Yaya Touré redefined what it meant to be a central midfielder. With his ability to break lines with powerful runs and deliver thunderous strikes from a distance, Touré was a unique threat.

His standout season came in 2013-14 when he scored 20 league goals, an outrageous number for a midfielder, helping Manchester City win the title. He won three Premier League titles with City and remains one of the most complete midfielders the league has seen.

10. Nwankwo Kanu – Nigeria – 54 goals

Kanu may not have the numbers some others on this list do, but his impact and elegance on the pitch were undeniable. Tall and gangly but incredibly skilful, Kanu brought a unique presence to Arsenal after arriving in 1999.

He was part of the legendary Invincibles squad and also won multiple FA Cups. One of his most memorable moments came when he scored a stunning hat-trick against Chelsea in 1999, turning the game on its head in dramatic fashion. Beyond goals, Kanu’s flair and vision made him one of the most loved African exports in English football.

