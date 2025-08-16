Today’s Bye-Elections: INEC, Police talk tough

*IGP orders water-tight security

*Bans police escort for VIPs to polling centres

*3.5m voters elect 16 lawmakers across 12 states

*Parties trade allegations of rigging plots

By Clifford Ndujihe, Kingsley Omonobi, Omeiza Ajayi, Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Bashir Bello, Boluwaji Obahopo, Adeola Badru & James Ogunnaike

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, assured of conducting credible polls as the police read the riot act to would-be trouble makers in today’s bye-elections.

There will be 16 bye-elections for two senatorial, five House of Representatives and nine state houses of assembly slots.

Holding in 12 states, 32 LGAs, 356 wards, and 6,987 polling units, no fewer than 30,451 electoral officers will midwife the exercises in which 3,553,659 voters are eligible to vote.

According to the INEC, 11 of the 16 legislative seats became vacant due to deaths and five were on account of resignations. Among those who resigned were Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa.

Senator Okpebholo left his Edo Central Senatorial seat, while Idahosa vacated his Ovia North-East/Ovia South-West House of Representatives position.

The INEC, yesterday, concluded the deployment of sensitive electoral materials across the 12 states and 32 LGAs while security agencies deployed personnel of which the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, deployed 20,850 personnel.

In some of the states, there was tension, yesterday, as political gladiators accused one another of plotting to rig the polls and tasked security agencies and electoral umpire on fairness.

As tension brewed in some states over insecurity, allegations and counter-allegations of rigging plots, the National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Sam Olumekun, in a statement, appealled to all those involved in the bye-elections as political parties, candidates, voters, party agents, observers and the media to adhere strictly to the provisions of the law, regulations and guidelines.

The elections will be held in two Senatorial Districts in Anambra and Edo states; five federal constituencies in Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Ogun and Oyo States; and nine State Constituencies in Adamawa, Anambra, Kaduna (2), Kano, Kogi, Niger, Taraba and Zamfara states.

IGP orders water-tight security

To ensure peaceful and credible polls, the Inspector-General of Police has directed the deployment of senior officers of the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police and Commissioners of Police to assist State Commissioners of Police.

Officers and men of the Police Mobile Force, Special Intervention Squad, Force Intelligence Department and other tactical units have equally been deployed.

“The IGP has also ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation, from 12 am to 6 pm on election day within affected Local Government Areas

DCP Muyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer while making this known, said that essential services workers “including INEC Officials, Accredited Media and Electoral Observers, Ambulances responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters are exempted from the restriction.

“Similarly, the IGP reiterates the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.

“State-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guards and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Egbetokun reiterated his earlier directives on the deployment of operational logistics to the affected States and Local Government Areas where the elections would hold to provide an enabling environment for a free and fair elections.

“The affected states include Anambra, Kano, Oyo, Taraba, Enugu, Adamawa, Edo, Jigawa, Kogi, Kano, Ogun, Zamfara, and Niger States.

“The Inspector General of Police hereby charges all officers deployed for this special duty to ensure compliance with NPF standard operational protocols for elections.

“The IGP further urges all citizens to be law abiding during and after the elections and assures that all necessary security arrangements have been emplaced to ensure their right to vote is unobstructed.”

Police bar state-owned security outfits, restrict movements in Kano

Ahead of the re-run election into Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency and bye-election into Bagwai/Shanono State Constituency seats in Kano, the Kano State Police Command has barred the state-owned security outfits such as Vigilante groups and KAROTA personnel among others from providing security services at the polling units.

It also restricted movement of motorcycle, tricycle and vehicles within the areas where the elections are scheduled to take place with exemption of those on election duties and essential services.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori who announced this in a statement by his spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said the movement is restricted from 12:00 midnight of Friday to 6:00 PM of Saturday the day of the elections.

“Access to Polling Units: Only eligible voters will be allowed at polling units. Only agents officially identified by INEC will be permitted at polling units.

“Prohibited Items and Conduct: The carrying of weapons of any kind is strictly prohibited. Similarly, individuals wearing clothing or carrying items with political party logos or identities will not be allowed at polling units while loitering in or around polling units will not be tolerated,” he said.

The Police Chief further assured the public of its commitment to providing adequate security and maintaining peace throughout the electoral process.

Ashiru Warns INEC, security agencies against Poll manipulation

In Kaduna, former Kaduna State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Isa Ashiru, urged the INEC and security agencies to ensure free, fair and transparent polls.

The polls will take place in Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Zaria Kewaye State Constituency and Basawa State Constituency.

In a statement personally signed on Friday, Ashiru cautioned that any attempt to compromise the process could trigger unrest.

“Any deliberate violation of the law in an attempt to manipulate the process and results of the elections will be a cause of chaos,” he said.

The PDP stalwart expressed concern over what he described as “growing allegations” that one of the leading parties had perfected plans to rig the exercise.

He stressed that such fears could only be dispelled if electoral officers and law enforcement agents exhibit “absolute impartiality” throughout the process.

Kaduna Police Restrict Movement in 4 LGAs

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command has announced a restriction of movement in four Local Government Areas of the state as part of measures to ensure peaceful conduct of Saturday’s bye-elections.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the restriction will take effect from 12:00 midnight on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Sabon Gari, Zaria, Chikun, and Kajuru LGAs.

According to him, the measure is aimed at guaranteeing public safety, preventing any breach of peace, and ensuring a smooth and orderly electoral process in the affected areas.

He explained that only personnel on essential duties and individuals with valid election assignments will be allowed movement during the period.

Disrupt election face the music” – Kogi CP warns trouble makers.

In Kogi State, the Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, warned political thugs and trouble makers to steer clear of the bye -election in Dekina -Okura State constituency, saying any attempt to distrupt the election will be met with strong consequences.

The CP message was contained in a statement released by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Aya on Friday in Lokoja.

The statement reads in part: “In view of the scheduled Saturday 16th August, 2025 Okura 11 State Constituency Bye-election in Kogi State, the Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Police Command assured the good people of the State particularly the affected areas where the election will be conducted that the Police are ever determined to work in synergy with other security agencies in ensuring adequate security and to maintain law and order before, during and after the election.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment and preparedness in collaboration with other security Forces to ensure a peaceful and orderly conduct of the bye-election.

“He urged members of the affected areas to fully cooperate with the law enforcement officers to guards against criminal elements who may want to disrupt the election process.

“He warned would-be trouble makers to stay away from the polling booths and collection centres. Stressing that whoever is caught breaching the law regulating the conduct of the election will be dealt with decisively.”

Ogun, Oyo Police beef up security, restrict movement

In Ogun State, the Police Command said it has deployed adequate number of personnel for the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency bye-election.

It also announced restriction of movement from 12: 00 am to 4:00 pm, in the three local government areas where the bye-election is taking place.

The Ogun Police Command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, added that patrol vehicles, stop and search teams and other operational units will be strategically deployed to guarantee a smooth and hitch-free exercise.

In Oyo, the Police Command, in a statement by its PRO, CSP Adewale Osifeso, vowed to ensure peaceful exercise and outlined extensive security measures for the poll.