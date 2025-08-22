Tinubu’s diplomacy at TICAD9 silences cynics – Bagudu

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, on Thursday night delivered a strong message to critics, declaring that President Bola Tinubu’s robust participation at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) is proof of a new, assertive diplomacy that no amount of cynicism can overshadow.

Speaking to newsmen on the sidelines of the conference in Yokohama, Japan, Bagudu said it was dishonest for anyone to question Nigeria’s global relevance when the President himself is leading from the front, forging partnerships, and ensuring that Nigeria reclaims its pride of place in the comity of nations.

“The tremendous capacity His Excellency, President Tinubu, is bringing to diplomacy is there for all to see. He came to Japan to lead Nigeria at TICAD9 and from here he proceeds straight to Brazil.

“That alone should silence doubters. No other leader is putting in this level of personal effort to attract investment and restore national pride. The Renewed Hope Agenda is not rhetoric, it is action,” Bagudu declared.

According to him, President Tinubu’s interventions at TICAD9, particularly his bold submissions at the Peace and Security Plenary, drew not just promises but tangible commitments from partners who now recognise Nigeria as a dependable leader on the African continent.

“Japan and Africa share a philosophy of mutual respect and shared prosperity, and that is the very essence of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The President has said clearly: Nigeria will not be anybody’s appendage. We will only relate with those who respect us and with whom we share values. He is going the extra mile to ensure Nigeria is not shortchanged but benefits fully from global opportunities,” Bagudu said.

The minister stressed that under Tinubu, Nigeria is reclaiming its rightful leadership role in multilateral fora, advancing the founding principles of the United Nations, and reshaping how Africa is perceived globally.

“Let it be said clearly: those spreading doubt and cynicism are out of touch with reality. The world is watching Nigeria re-emerge under Tinubu’s leadership. His relentless diplomacy is silencing critics and restoring the confidence of Nigerians that our country is once again respected on the global stage,” Bagudu affirmed.