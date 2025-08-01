Tinubu’s CNG initiative solution to Nigeria’s energy crisis – Expert

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Critical stakeholders in the energy sector have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s push for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), describing it as a strategic solution to Nigeria’s energy challenges.

The initiative, aimed at promoting cleaner and more affordable energy, was hailed as a potential game-changer for the country’s energy landscape.

The remarks were made at a summit on Energy Efficiency and Conservation for Global Warming Mitigation, organised by the Royal Embassy of Thailand and the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA).

The event, held in Abuja, brought together TICA alumni, energy experts, and international partners to discuss sustainable energy solutions.

Speaking at the summit, Engr. Solomon Oseagah, Managing Director of Excella U Energy Limited, emphasised the transformative potential of CNG.

“CNG may not be fully embraced by Nigerians yet, but it has the potential to resolve many of the energy issues we’re grappling with,” he said.

Oseagah noted that CNG offers a cleaner, more affordable, and efficient alternative to petrol and diesel, and he urged a shift in public mindset towards renewable energy and innovation.

He also praised President Tinubu’s leadership, calling for a culture of sustainability to drive real progress in Nigeria’s energy sector.

“The President’s initiative on CNG is a step in the right direction,” he stated.

Oseagah further highlighted the importance of international collaboration in tackling energy and climate challenges.

He expressed gratitude to TICA and the Royal Embassy of Thailand for their support, particularly in training professionals like himself.

“TICA has given us the tools and confidence to lead the change in our own countries. I’m grateful to be part of a global community of professionals passionate about sustainable energy,” he said.

Oseagah reaffirmed his commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency.

“The energy challenges we face are global, but so are the solutions. Together, we’re building a better, greener future,” he said.

Reflecting on his participation in the 2023 TICA programme, Oseagah described it as a transformative experience that connected him to a global network of energy leaders.

He urged fellow alumni to continue fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing, stating, “Our success stories here in Nigeria will reflect the impact of TICA’s investment in us.”

The summit also highlighted the importance of involving young professionals and students in discussions about renewable energy and energy conservation.

Other speakers emphasised the vital role of the next generation in shaping Nigeria’s energy future.

Thailand’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Somchai Powcharoen, highlighted TICA’s ongoing efforts to train individuals from both the government and private sectors.

He revealed that Thailand continues to offer postgraduate scholarships and training opportunities in key areas such as the sustainable economy, agriculture, health, and the digital economy.

The event served as a platform for knowledge-sharing and collaboration, reinforcing the importance of international partnerships in addressing Nigeria’s energy and environmental challenges.