Tinubu to NSIB: Release investigation reports without delay

By Nnasoam David

President Bola Tinubu, has urged the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, to prioritise the prompt investigation of transportation incidents and ensure timely release of findings to enhance safety and prevent future occurrences.

The charge came during a multimodal transportation stakeholders’ workshop organised by the NSIB on Tuesday in Abuja.

Recall that the International Air Transport Association, IATA, recently decried Africa’s air safety rating lags behind global average.

IATA also urged African governments to prioritise aviation as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, connectivity, and social development by enhancing safety, reducing the cost burden, and resolving the issue of blocked airline funds.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, said delays in investigating accidents only deepen uncertainty for victims’ families and allow avoidable risks to persist.

He noted that the NSIB is mandated to begin investigations within seven days of serious incidents, with a focus on preserving evidence, promptly interviewing witnesses, and identifying causal factors without unnecessary delays.

The President emphasised the importance of drawing from international best practices such as those of the United States National Transportation Safety Board, NTSB, which promotes timely investigations and rapid release of preliminary findings to enable implementation of interim safety measures.

“History teaches us that ignored lessons lead to repeated tragedies,” he warned.

He added that investigations must translate into actionable safety recommendations to prevent recurrence.

Keyamo reiterated the call, urging stakeholders to integrate NSIB’s recommendations into policy frameworks, allocate necessary resources, and ensure compliance through active monitoring.

“Let us establish inter-ministerial task forces to track and enforce these recommendations, ensuring accountability at every level,” he said.

He noted that the aviation sector had already adopted several NSIB recommendations, including fatigue management and runway safety, leading to visible improvements, and encouraged the transportation and maritime sectors to follow suit.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, Keyamo said collaboration across sectors was essential to building resilient transport systems.

Earlier, Director General of NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jnr, said the workshop aimed to foster open dialogue, share insights, and refine safety frameworks across aviation, maritime, and railway sectors.

“In an era where transportation systems are increasingly interconnected, collaboration is not just beneficial, it is essential,” Badeh noted.