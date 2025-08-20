Tinubu tasks NDDC on impactful projects

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has charged the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, to continue to deliver impactful projects that touch lives, empower youth, and give hopes to the communities.

Tinubu, who was represented by Chief Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, gave the advice at Ogbuku’s 50th Anniversary/Launching of two Books in Abuja on Tuesday.

The two books titled ‘Strategies and Imperative for Developing Niger Delta’ and ‘Rethinking the Niger Delta’ were written by Ogbuku.

He urged Ogbuku and his team to continue to champion the transformation of NDDC.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I bring the words in summary of his Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As we all know, he is even abroad at the moment, attending the Tokyo International Conference on African Development. And it is my honour, it is my privilege to represent him here.

“Let me not forget our traditional rulers who have come out in their normal to honour the celebrant. As was said earlier, turning 50, a very special occasion. It is called the golden age, when one looks back with gratitude and ahead with a sense of purpose.

“In Dr Ogbuku’s case, we celebrate not just years, but a life of service, a life of scholarship, a life of achievement. And you’ve been at it, and you were recognised for it almost 30 years ago.

“As I said at the launching of the books, these two books are all about your strategy, your values, and indeed, your ability to execute.”

According to him, Niger Delta is more than a region, it is the economic heartbeat of this country. And it is central to the energy and the environmental future.

“For decades, the story has been difficult. It has been complex with very rich resources on land and water. But serious challenges all the way.

“Our administration’s reforms focus on transparency and accountability resources, investment in infrastructure and human capital. And of course, empowering communities and the grassroots so they can have a sustainable future.”

He also lauded Ogbuku’s family for providing the support and encouragement for NDDC boss to record the achievements in the Commission.

Also speaking, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said that the NDDC has turned around under the leadership of Ogbuku.

Akpabio recalled that when he was the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, he tried to get NDDC to complete the major electricity project in Ilaje, that is the Okitipupa area of Ondo State.

The Senate President, who said that the project covered four local government areas and many villages, added that those areas were in darkness for over 14 years.

He said the project was completed and commissioned under the leadership of Ogbuku and the current Governing Board of the NDDC.

“NDDC board never used to last up to 10 months. So, consistently when we were governors, the then President would call us and say bring names. And I said what happened? He said these people are too corrupt, I’m sending them away.

“But here we are, instead of coming here to submit names, to replace you (Ogbuku), we are coming to celebrate you.

“We are celebrating your two years of impactful leadership, two years of focus, two years of collaboration, and two years of work, showing strength and focus in leadership.

“You will not be remembered by just this celebration, you will be remembered for the kind of legacies you leave behind for the good people of Niger Delta,” Akpabio said.

In his remarks, Ogbuku thanked President Tinubu for giving him an opportunity as NDDC CEO to make a difference in the NDDC.

He recalled that during his maiden meeting with the President, he expressed concern over the state of NDDC affairs.

“I want to thank Mr. President for not even knowing or trusting me that we could work together to make this difference. And it was because of the charge Mr. President gave me that I and my team today, we decided to do what we are doing.

“Without Mr. President’s charge, without his confidence, without his broad language, probably we would not have passed this charge to us.

“We decided to sit down to ensure that we will give back on Mr. President’s goodwill and kindness.

“The next time I saw Mr. President, made that contact inside the room, what came out from his mouth was a thank you. By that I mean you have said that you have promised that you will say no, I know, but I have my source of information.

“I will not tell you what you have achieved because I was eager to let you know what you have achieved. He said, I know, I have my source of information. He said thank you.

“And what Mr. President said was, you see, it is that pitch I gave you that created the spark in you. I said thank you. So, I want to thank Mr. President for not only appointing me to the NDDC, but for also giving me that pitch that has created that spark in me today.

“That has brought about a movement in Nigeria that I have peace in Nigeria. So, whatever we have achieved today in NDDC, I give the credit to Mr. President.”

According to him, this is because he decided to take personal interest in NDDC to ensure that NDDC does not fail to guard his watch.

“And he is still very much attentive to our activities and all that we do. So, I want to use this opportunity to thank Mr. President.”