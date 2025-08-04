Tinubu Support Group disowns members over alleged interference in Rivers council polls

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Tinubu Support Group, TSG, has disassociated itself from a recent statement published in the press concerning the upcoming Rivers State local government council elections.

The statement allegedly attributed to Hon. Chinedu Egbenumolise, Barr. Oby Obiageli Nwufor, Larry Alison, Hon. Dominic Alancha, Hon. Akeem Olapade, Hon. Wilson Dauyegha, Hon. Chucks Nwanodu, Hon. Aminu Mutawalli, and Professor Ali Alao, was said to have called on the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Working Committee to take over sale of nomination forms for the Rivers polls.

But the TSG under the leadership of the Director-General, Dr. Umar Yakasai, said the statement was issued without any official endorsement from it.

TSG said the concerned individuals are not recognized members, representatives, or spokespersons of the group, and their actions do not reflect the collective stance of its national leadership.

According to the disclaimer signed by Yakasai: “We wish to clarify that any communication emanating from the Tinubu Support Group will always be issued through our official channels, signed by authorized representatives only.

“The Tinubu Support Group strongly cautions against the unauthorized use of its name in furtherance of any localized political agendas, especially those that may seek to further divide the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a critical time for the party.

“Furthermore, the TSG leadership is not involved in the discussions or actions surrounding the current preparations for the Rivers State LGA elections.The individuals who signed the statement do not have any official standing or authorization to speak on behalf of the Tinubu Support Group. Any official communication from the TSG will be issued through the National Secretariat and signed by the Director General or designated officers.

“The Tinubu Support Group remains committed to supporting the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ensuring that the party remains unified as it works to foster inclusive governance, democratic processes, and grassroots development across Nigeria.”

Yakasai called on all APC stakeholders to focus on party unity and progress, and avoid actions that could undermine the party’s success in the upcoming elections.

“The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) is a national coalition of dedicated supporters and volunteers committed to advancing the policies, ideals, and leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our focus is on strengthening party unity, promoting democracy, and ensuring inclusive development across Nigeria”, he added.