Tinubu pledges prosperity through tech, food security

President Bola Tinubu

—Tasks diaspora with nation-building

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has pledged to champion Nigeria’s renewal on technology and food security, vowing that the tough reforms currently biting citizens will ultimately deliver long-term prosperity.

President Tinubu made the pledge on Tuesday when he addressed Nigerians in Brazil.

The President said his administration was determined to reclaim Nigeria’s place as Africa’s economic powerhouse, borrowing from Brazil’s remarkable trajectory from developing nation to global player.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, was quoted as saying: “We must bring Nigeria to the forefront of Africa’s progress, driven by technology, food sovereignty, and the courage to change our destiny.”

He noted that Nigeria and Brazil once stood on the same economic footing, but while Brazil has surged ahead, Nigeria has stagnated.

“Once upon a time, Nigeria and Brazil stood on the same level. Look at Brazil today, its technology, its food systems. We must ask ourselves: what do they have that we don’t? We have the brains, the energy, and the youth. Now, we must act,” he stressed.

The President hailed the Nigerian diaspora in Brazil as “the pride of our nation,” urging them to channel their energy, talent, and resources into rebuilding Nigeria. He insisted that no transformation could succeed without their buy-in.

“Your diversity and commitment reflect the Nigeria we are working to build. I salute you all,” he said.

Tinubu admitted that his government’s reforms had brought severe hardship but likened them to “bitter medicine” that must be endured for the nation to heal.

“Yes, the reforms are tough. But once the fever is gone, you know the cure was worth it,” he explained.

He also backed an upcoming cultural voyage spearheaded by Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, describing the playwright’s example at over 90 years old as a reminder that Nigerians must never relent in pursuing bold dreams.

In response, Chairman of the Nigerian community in Brazil, Chika Emmanuel, commended Tinubu for rekindling ties between the two nations and pledged the diaspora’s commitment to agriculture, infrastructure, and education.

He highlighted the dramatic growth of Nigerian scholars in Brazil, noting that the community had increased from just three PhD students a year ago to 296 today, most on scholarships.

Tinubu, responding to appeals for new consulates in São Paulo and other cities, urged patience, stressing that government resources were stretched thin and being carefully managed to keep missions functional worldwide.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, described the engagement with the diaspora as “a moment of historical significance,” noting that centuries-old cultural ties between Nigeria and Brazil were being rekindled under Tinubu’s leadership.

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, lauded the President’s economic policies as “transformational,” citing the clearance of a $7 billion foreign exchange backlog and the elimination of multiple exchange rates as game-changing reforms restoring investor confidence.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, meanwhile, encouraged Nigerians in São Paulo to continue using the liaison office until permanent consular upgrades are completed.

The session, anchored by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Chair Abike Dabiri-Erewa, drew senior officials, including Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris.