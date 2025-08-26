Tinubu orders temporary ban on export of raw shea nuts

President Bola Tinubu has ordered temporary ban on export of raw shea nuts, with immediate effect.

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, made this known at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Vice-President Kashim Shettima is, at the moment, presiding over an implementation meeting with critical stakeholders on the Presidential directive.

Vanguard News