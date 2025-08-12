Tinubu names Akinfeleye, Obih, others to varsities’ governing councils

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Ralph Akinfeleye and Chisom Obih to the governing councils of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, and Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State.

The appointments were announced in a statement on Tuesday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Akinfeleye, a former Head of the Department of Mass Communication at the University of Lagos and Chairman of the Centre of Excellence in Multimedia and Cinematography/Unilag Radio 103.1 FM and Television, previously served on the governing council of Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja. He replaces Wahab Owokoniran, now Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Federal University of Transport, Daura, Katsina State.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Ibrahim Yakasai as Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences and Technology, Tsafe, Zamfara State, alongside Hamisu Yusuf Yelwa as Registrar, Usman Nakazalle Sanusi as Bursar, and Dr. Shehu Aminu Liman as Librarian.

“A retired Colonel from the Nigerian Army, Prof. Yakasai, is the Provost of the College of Health Sciences at Bayero University in Kano. He is also the chairman of the Committee of Provosts of Colleges of Medicine in Nigeria and a governing council member at the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.

“He obtained an MBBS at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He later won a scholarship from the European Economic Commission to do his postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom, where he obtained a membership to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and a fellowship at the same prestigious college.

“Prof. Yakasai obtained a Master’s in Medical Education at the University of Winchester and subsequently went to the USA to pursue the Fellowship of the International College of Surgeons, FICS (USA), and the Fellowship of the American College of Surgeons.

“He also served as the Director-General of the Hospitals Management Board, Kano State,” the statement added.