Tinubu mourns founder of Mighty Jets FC, Isyaku Ibrahim

ABUJA—President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the family, associates, and the people of Nasarawa State over the death of elder statesman and founder of Mighty Jets Football Club, Alhaji Isyaku Ibrahim, who passed on Saturday in Abuja at the age of 88.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the late Ibrahim as a businessman, politician, and sports promoter whose life was dedicated to the service of the nation.

“President Bola Tinubu has sent a message of condolence to the family and associates of business leader, politician, and sports promoter Alhaji Isyaku Ibrahim, who died on Saturday at 88 in Abuja,” the statement partly read.

The late Ibrahim, a native of Wamba in Nasarawa State, was a prominent chieftain of the defunct National Party of Nigeria, NPN, in the Second Republic, and later played a role in the formation of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during the transition to civil rule in 1998.

Tinubu praised his lifelong contributions to Nigeria through business ventures, political involvement, and community leadership, recalling in particular his founding of the Jos-based Mighty Jets FC, which flourished for decades as one of the country’s most prominent football clubs.

The President extended his condolences to the government and people of Nasarawa State and prayed for the repose of the soul of the late politician.