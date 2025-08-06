Tinubu lauds Nigerian students for excelling at global competition

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated three Nigerian students for emerging world champions at the 2025 TeenEagle Global competition in London, United Kingdom.

Nafisa Aminu, Rukayya Fema, and Hadiza Kalli excelled in English communication and debate, bringing global honour to Nigeria.

The President’s message celebrating their extraordinary achievements is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Seventeen-year-old Nafisa was named overall best in English language skills. Rukayya, 15, topped the debate category, while Hadiza won the outstanding talent award (gold medal).

The president commended the exceptional young Nigerians for the feat and affirmed that the nation’s future is much brighter with many of its youth as repositories of excellence.

Tinubu praised the trio for their excellence, calling them “shining examples” of Nigeria’s promising future.

He noted their success reflects the potential of Nigeria’s education system to nurture world-class talent.

Education is the cornerstone of national development,” Tinubu said, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to investing heavily in the sector.

He cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as a key effort to remove financial barriers for deserving students.

The president urged Nafisa, Rukayya, and Hadiza to stay focused in their academic pursuits and wished them continued success. (NAN)