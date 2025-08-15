Tinubu has achieved so much, he’ll do more in two years, beyond – Idris

President Bola Tinubu

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris says President Bola Tinubu has done remarkably well within the two years of his administration and will do more in the next two years and beyond.

Idris stated this when he and his team paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Ebonyi, Mr Francis Nwifuru on Friday in Abakaliki.

He explained that from massive road projects to healthcare, education, security, agriculture, economy, regional development, Livestock, humanitarian, women affairs and many others, Tinubu has done well.

“Recall that all these achievements of Mr President has happened only in the last two years.

“We still have another two years in the first instance of the mandate given to Mr President.

“And we know that if what we are seeing is anything to go by, by God’s grace, Tinubu will be here again after his first time for the circumvention to continue the good work that he has been doing.

“I know, and I can see, and I have heard from the people that we have interacted with, that the people of Ebonyi are indeed happy with President Bola Tinubu,” Idris said.

