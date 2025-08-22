Tinubu hailed for developmental strides in Nasarawa

President Bola Tinubu

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Stakeholders in Nasarawa State have commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the developmental strides recorded in the state under his administration in the last two years.

The commendation was made during a town hall meeting held in Lafia, organized by the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation to enlighten the public on the mid-term achievements of the Federal Government.

Speaking at the event, Ibrahim Tanko, Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism in Nasarawa State, praised the Tinubu administration for its impactful projects that have significantly boosted transportation, healthcare, and commerce.

He highlighted key projects such as the dualization of the Keffi–Akwanga–Lafia–Makurdi–Enugu highway, the takeover and conversion of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital into the University of Lafia Teaching Hospital, and the construction of a bypass from Azuba to Akunza in Lafia.

Tanko also expressed appreciation for the Federal Government’s full takeover of Kwandere Cargo Airport, now renamed Usman Danfodio Airport, Lafia, as well as the construction of the Renewed Hope Housing Estate in Azuba.

“These projects are part of President Tinubu’s broader efforts to uplift communities, stimulate economic growth, and improve the lives of Nigerians,” Tanko said.

In his remarks, Dr. Musa Abdullahi, a retired Deputy Director of News at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and a resource person at the meeting, attributed the progress in Nasarawa to increased federal allocations to states and local governments.

“The improved resources available to state and local governments are enabling more impactful governance,” he said, adding that the positive image of Nasarawa’s capital was a reflection of the inclusive and progressive policies of the Tinubu-led government.

Mallam Aminu Liman-Ari, Head of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation in Nasarawa State, explained that the town hall meeting was aimed at engaging the public on government policies and fostering accountability.

He listed several Federal Government initiatives benefiting Nasarawa State, including: Dualization of Keffi–Akwanga–Lafia–Makurdi–Enugu Road, Construction of Azuba–Akunza bypass, Establishment of a teaching hospital in Lafia, Takeover of Usman Danfodio Airport, Construction of 250 housing units in Azuba, Empowerment of 74,500 smallholder farmers with fertilizers and inputs, Student loan scheme, Consumer Credit Corporation, Digital and Creative Enterprises Programme, National Youth Talent Export Programme, Nigerian Youth Academy, Nano-Business Support, Skill-Up Artisans Programme an Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative

The town hall meeting was attended by youth organizations, market associations, student bodies, civil society groups, and other stakeholders.