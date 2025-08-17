Tinubu displays courage in corruption fight – AHACCI

President Bola Tinubu

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Atum Humanitarian Anti-Corruption & Charitable Initiative (AHACCI) has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for demonstrating what it described as ‘uncommon courage and clarity’ in Nigeria’s anti-corruption drive.

The organisation commended the President’s strategic policies and decisive actions, noting that they are restoring faith in national institutions while setting a new tone for transparency and accountability.

In a statement signed by its Director General, Ambassador Ismaila Yusuf Atus, AHACCI applauded the administration’s efforts to strengthen anti-corruption agencies through increased funding and guaranteed independence.

Atus, a long-time advocate of grassroots integrity and systemic reform, linked Nigeria’s recent improvement in the 2024 Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index to Tinubu’s bold reforms.

“President Tinubu’s strategic policies and decisive actions against corruption are clearly restoring faith in our institutions. The leap in TI’s rankings, from 145th to 140th, reflects the global community’s growing confidence in Nigeria’s governance under his leadership,” Atus stated.

AHACCI further praised the administration’s economic measures aimed at addressing the root causes of corruption, particularly among civil servants and young people.

It highlighted initiatives such as the student loan scheme, the credit guarantee system, and the minimum wage increase as vital in reducing economic desperation and strengthening the dignity of labour.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated uncommon courage and clarity in the fight against corruption. What sets this administration apart from previous ones is not just its commitment, but its execution,” Atus said.

The organisation also welcomed efforts to speed up the prosecution of corruption cases and reforms in the justice sector, stressing that swift and fair legal processes are critical for rebuilding public trust.

“President Tinubu is showing that it is possible to combine economic reforms with ethical governance. This balanced approach is what Nigeria needs, and the results are beginning to speak for themselves,” Atus added.

Calling on civil society, traditional rulers, the media, and young Nigerians to actively support the anti-corruption war, Atus emphasised that lasting progress can only be achieved through collective effort.

“The President has laid a strong foundation. It is now up to every patriotic Nigerian to do their part, from the grassroots to the highest offices in the land. That is how we will build a just and prosperous country,” he noted.

Founded on the conviction that sustainable development cannot exist without good governance and ethical leadership, AHACCI reiterated its mission to dismantle systemic barriers created by corruption, injustice, and inequality.

“At AHACCI, we use education, advocacy, and strategic partnerships to instil a new era of civic responsibility and national pride, one where fairness, justice, and opportunity are accessible to all,” Atus added.