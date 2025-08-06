Tinubu directs free healthcare for retirees, resolution of police pension issues

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate rollout of free healthcare for low-income retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

‎‎He also mandated the prompt implementation of overdue pension increases and a minimum pension guarantee to protect vulnerable retirees.

The president made these remarks in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday in Abuja, adding that these are critical components of social protection and dignity in retirement.

‎The directive followed a briefing by Ms Omolola Oloworaran, the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

‎‎Tinubu further mandated the PenCom D-G to urgently resolve the longstanding police pension issue, emphasising that members of the police force who serve and protect the nation deserve to retire with dignity and peace of mind.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that retired police officers recently protested poor pensions and living conditions across the country.

‎They called for the removal of the Nigeria Police Force from the CPS, citing systemic anomalies.

‎Thereafter, Oloworaran briefed the president on efforts to preserve the value of pension funds amid inflation and economic pressures.

‎‎She outlined plans to enable foreign currency contributions, allowing Nigerians in the diaspora to participate in the pension scheme.

‎She also highlighted upcoming reforms aimed at boosting retiree welfare and expanding pension coverage nationwide.

‎Tinubu welcomed the initiatives and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive growth and social protection for ordinary Nigerians.

Vanguard News