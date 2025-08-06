Tinubu directs free healthcare for retirees, resolution of police pension issues

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate rollout of free healthcare for low-income retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).
He also mandated the prompt implementation of overdue pension increases and a minimum pension guarantee to protect vulnerable retirees.
The president made these remarks in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday in Abuja, adding that these are critical components of social protection and dignity in retirement.
The directive followed a briefing by Ms Omolola Oloworaran, the Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).
Tinubu further mandated the PenCom D-G to urgently resolve the longstanding police pension issue, emphasising that members of the police force who serve and protect the nation deserve to retire with dignity and peace of mind.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that retired police officers recently protested poor pensions and living conditions across the country.
They called for the removal of the Nigeria Police Force from the CPS, citing systemic anomalies.
Thereafter, Oloworaran briefed the president on efforts to preserve the value of pension funds amid inflation and economic pressures.
She outlined plans to enable foreign currency contributions, allowing Nigerians in the diaspora to participate in the pension scheme.
She also highlighted upcoming reforms aimed at boosting retiree welfare and expanding pension coverage nationwide.
Tinubu welcomed the initiatives and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive growth and social protection for ordinary Nigerians.
