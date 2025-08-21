Tinubu departs Japan for Brazil state visit

President Bola Tinubu departed Yokohama, Japan, on Thursday night for Brazil, where he will begin a state visit on Sunday, Aug. 24.

Presidential spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, said in a statement that the President would make a stopover in Los Angeles before proceeding to Brasília, the Brazilian capital.

The trip to Brazil marks the second leg of Tinubu’s two-nation tour, which began with his departure from Abuja on Aug. 15.

On his way to Japan, the President had a brief stop in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, before arriving in Yokohama on the morning of Aug. 18.

While in Japan, Tinubu participated in the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), where he attended both the opening and plenary sessions on Aug. 20.

He also held a series of bilateral meetings with Japanese government officials, business leaders and development partners, aimed at strengthening ties between Nigeria and Japan.

The President further used the visit to highlight Nigeria’s economic reform agenda and to seek greater Japanese investment in infrastructure, technology, and renewable energy.

In addition to official engagements, Tinubu concluded his stay with an interactive session with Nigerians in the diaspora on Thursday night in Yokohama.

At the forum, he commended their contributions to national development and urged them to remain good ambassadors of Nigeria while exploring opportunities to invest back home.

Tinubu is expected to focus on trade, security, and cultural exchange during his Brazilian visit, reinforcing Nigeria’s bilateral relations with Latin America’s largest economy.

According to the Presidency, the visit will also feature discussions on cooperation in agriculture, energy transition, and regional security, areas of shared interest to both countries.

The President’s engagements in Brazil will include meetings with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and other senior government officials.

He is also expected to meet with the Nigerian community in Brazil to brief them on government policies and encourage stronger diaspora participation in national growth.

The presidency confirmed that Tinubu is due to return to Nigeria after completing his official engagements in Brazil. (NAN)