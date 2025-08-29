Tinubu congratulates Gov Okpebholo on his 55th birthday

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on his 55th birthday, describing him as a committed democrat dedicated to serving his people.

President Tinubu extolled Gov. Okpebholo’s devotion to good governance and the welfare of his people, especially at the grassroots, noting that his leadership reflects a strong sense of responsibility and an uncommon bond with the people of Edo State.

The President acknowledged the Governor’s contributions to fostering peace, unity, and sustainable development in the state and urges him to sustain the tempo.

The Nigerian leader prayed for Governor Okpebholo’s continued good health, wisdom, and strength as he steers the affairs of Edo State and contributes to Nigeria’s growth

and progress for years to come.