Tinubu committed to women development – First Lady

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, says the administration of President Bola Tinubu is committed to empowering women economically to achieve Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs).

The first lady said this on Saturday in Lagos at the official flag-off of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) in the South-West geopolitical zone and the presentation of RHI/SDG empowerment items to 1,000 women in the zone.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the empowerment programme was a collaborative effort of RHI and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.

The empowerment programme is part of a nationwide initiative aimed at lifting 18,500 women across the nation out of poverty.

The RHI, a humanitarian programme of the first lady, was aimed at complementing President Bola Tinubu’s agenda for every citizen to benefit directly from government programmes.

The first lady said that 500 pre-selected women in Lagos State and other South-West states would be provided with items such as deep-chest freezers, maxi gas cookers with ovens, power generators, and industrial grinding machines.

“The items being distributed today are to equip our women with the necessary tools and resources they need to build successful businesses and to contribute to the prosperity of our great nation.

“These items will be distributed by state first ladies/RHI state coordinators in the South-West Zone,” she said.

The first lady said that the tools were given to support the women in starting or growing their existing businesses.

“To the beneficiaries, I encourage you to use these resources judiciously to grow your businesses.

“Let these items serve as a foundation for creating a better life for yourselves and your families,” the first lady said.

She praised Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for supporting the programme with an additional 500 empowerment items, bringing the total number of beneficiaries in Lagos State to 1,000.

“I commend Mr Governor for this gesture and his commitment to the growth and development of women in Lagos State.

“In recognition of the critical role women play in nation-building, this programme aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, which prioritises inclusivity, economic growth and sustainable development for all Nigerians, particularly women.

“Empowerment of women in all spheres of life is central to achieving all the SDGs, especially SDG-5 – achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls – and SDG-8 – achieving decent work and economic growth – which are all relevant to the purpose of this gathering,” she said.

She also commended the Senior Special Adviser to the President on SDGs, Mrs Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, for her support.

Earlier, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire charged the beneficiaries to make maximum use of the empowerment items.

According to her, the initiative, which is part of President Bola Tinubu’s agenda, aims to empower women and promote economic transformation across the country.

She said, “The programme is not just about distributing items. It is about unlocking potential, fostering economic independence and creating opportunities for women to thrive.”

She emphasised that economic empowerment of women was a crucial driver for gender equality, poverty reduction and sustainable development.

“The empowerment items, which include gas cookers, generators, deep freezers and grinding machines, are designed to equip women with the tools they need to build sustainable livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to national development,” she said.

Orelope-Adefulire thanked Sen. Oluremi Tinubu for her initiative and leadership in improving the lives of women, men, youths and underserved communities across the 36 states of Nigeria.

She also thanked the Lagos State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative and the wife of the Governor of Lagos State for support.

Orelope-Adefulire also thanked Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for thoughtful initiatives that complemented the Federal Government’s programme, projects and policies.

“We thank you for additional support of 500 pieces of equipment to the initiative.

“I encourage the beneficiaries to make the best of the opportunity.

“Let this empowerment material serve as a stepping stone towards financial independence for youth, business development and sustainable livelihood.

“When a woman is empowered, a woman is able to build, the community is strengthened, and the nation prospers.”

In his remarks, Sanwo-Olu described the programme as historic and a powerful testament of compassion.

“This gesture is a testament of leadership and unwavering belief that when we lift a woman, we lift families, we lift communities and, indeed, we lift an entire nation.

“Your Excellency, our mother, our beloved first lady, words are certainly not enough to capture the depths of our gratitude that we feel toward you for your timeless commitment to the empowerment of women across our nation.

“We have watched you; we have heard your voice, your voice of courage; you have been a pillar of strength and a beacon of hope for women and children.

“This ceremony, which is the empowerment of 1,000 women, is far more than the distribution of support.It is sowing the seed that will grow into forests of possibility.” (NAN)