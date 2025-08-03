Tinubu commended over NCDMB data skills training program

President Bola Tinubu has been Commended for initiating a 5-day Data Science Skills Acquisition program for Niger Delta youths in Warri, Delta State.

The intensive Program focused on equipping the 50 selected participants with the essential skills and knowledge required to excel in the field of Data Analysis and Data Science Skills.

The Liaison Officer of the Warri based Multi-purpose Youth Training Center, Egbokodo in Warri South LGA, Deacon Uwawah Loyd who also doubles as representative of the training committee of Pages Spot Construction Ltd, organizers of training made the commendation at the close of the 5-day training supported by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB.

Deacon Loyd who applauded the Engineer Felix Ogbe-led NCDMB for aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration said the Data Science Skills Acquisition training program is intended to for participants to become fully empowered, self sufficient, labor employer and truly independent for life.

He stated that since the world has gone digital, it is only reasonable that everyone should be adequately equipped to remain not only skilled but also gainfully acquire a genuine means of sustainable livelihood.

While charging the graduating participants to be a good ambassador of the Egbokodo Multi-purpose Youth Training Center, he admonished them to put their starter pack made up of a full complement of Laptop and all the necessary accessories including a stippen.

Speaking on behalf of participants, Hon. Shedrack Oribioye thanked President Bola Tinubu for affording the NCDMB the empowerment to conduct the training program and for the NCDMB to bring the training to Warri South LGA.

Hon. Oribioye said the training will remove some of the restive youths from the streets and creeks of Niger Delta, just as he appealed for more of such training in other fields of life.