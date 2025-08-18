Tinubu arrives in Japan for TICAD9 Summit

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday (late Monday night Nigerian time) to participate in the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9), scheduled for August 20–22 at the Pacifico Yokohama.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the President’s aircraft touched down at 12:50 a.m. local time at the Presidential Wing of Haneda International Airport, where he was received by Ambassador Hideo Matsubara, Ambassador in charge of Haneda Airport for TICAD; Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; and officials of the Nigerian Embassy.

TICAD, a triennial forum launched by the Japanese government in collaboration with the United Nations, UNDP, African Union Commission and the World Bank, alternates its hosting between Japan and Africa — with Tunisia hosting the last edition in 2022.

This year’s conference, themed “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa,” will focus on promoting economic transformation, institutional strengthening, and private sector investment to build a resilient and sustainable African society anchored on human security, peace, and stability.

During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to engage in bilateral meetings and hold strategic discussions with chief executive officers of Japanese firms already operating in Nigeria.