Tinubu appoints Peter Eze as FCC Commissioner for Enugu State

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday appointed Peter Ogbonna Eze as the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Commissioner representing Enugu State.

The announcement, made by Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, came alongside the naming of 36 other Commissioners across the federation.

Eze is widely regarded as a highly motivated and results-driven economist, public administrator, and business leader with a strong international background in management, leadership, and strategic partnerships.

Over the years, Eze a native of Aji, Igbo Eze North of Enugu State has cultivated a reputation for driving organisational growth, implementing innovative solutions, and leading teams to success, while consistently advocating for positive change and sustainable development.

The journey of Eze, the Special Assistant to Abia North Lawmaker Senator Orji Uzor Kalu reflects a deep commitment to academic excellence and leadership.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics with Second Class Upper Honours from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in 2014, where he also held several student leadership positions and received multiple awards for outstanding service.

His quest for global exposure led him to the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) in Beijing, China, where he obtained a Master’s degree in Public Administration between 2017 and 2019.

Throughout his studies, Eze distinguished himself as a top performer, earning accolades such as the Most Outstanding Student Award at UIBE (2019), the Distinguished Leadership Award from UNN’s Department of Economics (2017), and the Personality of the Year Award from the Faculty of Social Sciences Students Association (2014).

His early education began at The Lord’s Foundation Nursery/Primary School, Nnewi, and continued through the Federal Government College, Nise, Anambra State, where he earned his WASSCE certificate.

His dedication to excellence has been recognised on multiple fronts. Eze is a recipient of the Rotary International Leadership Excellence Award (2023) and the China-Nigeria Friendship Award (2022) by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria.

He has also represented Nigeria internationally, notably as a delegate at the NASPAA-Batten Student Simulation Competition (2018), where he worked on strategies for “Pandemic Crisis Management and Global Health Security.”

Eze’s career reflects versatility across industries, with key leadership roles in both the private and public sectors. He began as Senior Programme Officer at the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation (2014–2015), where he coordinated and implemented development programs. During his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year, he served as Special Correspondent for The Sun Newspapers (2015–2016), covering major beats such as government, education, and foreign affairs.

His international career took shape when he became Head of the International Desk for the Chinese CEO Group in Beijing (2017–2019), directing the company’s Africa market expansion strategies, developing new service delivery models, and reviewing operational structures for greater efficiency.

In Nigeria, Eze has served as Director of Procurement and Logistics at Slok Nigeria Ltd (2018–2020), Director of Strategy, Policy, and Document Control at The Sun Publishing Ltd (2020–2022), and Director of Operations at The New Telegraph (2022–2023). Currently, he is at the helm of Bullion Standard Nigeria Limited, where he oversees company operations in importation, mining, production, and services, while driving strategic decision-making and fostering international partnerships.

Peter Eze has worked closely with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for years, serving as his Special Assistant and contributing to various political, developmental, and philanthropic projects. Senator Kalu is believed to have played a role in facilitating his appointment, recognising his dedication, intellect, and capacity for public service.

With a career spanning journalism, corporate management, policy development, logistics, and international business, Peter Eze brings a wealth of experience to the FCC. His appointment is widely seen as a merit-based recognition of his academic achievements, global exposure, and demonstrated leadership in complex, multi-sectoral environments.

As he assumes his role, Eze is expected to leverage his skills in strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, and organisational growth to strengthen the FCC’s mandate of ensuring fairness, equity, and balanced representation in Nigeria’s federal appointments and resource allocation.