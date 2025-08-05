Thomas Partey granted bail on rape charges

Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey was granted conditional bail on Tuesday after appearing in a London court on rape and sexual assault charges.

The 32-year-old Ghana international has been charged with five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when he was an Arsenal player.

Partey was charged four days after leaving the Gunners when his contract expired at the end of June.

The midfielder stood with his arms behind his back in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, wearing a black zip-neck jumper.

British police said they first received reports of an allegation of rape in February 2022.

Partey’s lawyer Jenny Wiltshire previously said he “denies all the charges against him”, adding he welcomed “the opportunity to finally clear his name”.

Partey joined Arsenal for £45 million ($60 million) from Atletico Madrid in October 2020.

He appeared 52 times for the Gunners last season, scoring four goals. Overall he played 167 games for the club, scoring nine times.

Partey has also made 51 appearances for Ghana.

An Arsenal spokesman previously said: “The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.”

Reports in recent days have linked Partey with a move to Spanish club Villarreal.