The irrefutable role of gatekeepers

By Onyeka Ezike

In a bid to fulfil her divine destiny, Esther needed a gatekeeper in the person of Hegai, the King’s eunuch, to gain access to the palace for the King’s banquet, thereby enabling her to save the Children of Israel, as recorded in Esther 2:1-10. This mind-blowing book captures the secret of Gatekeepers and their vital role in our sojourn to destiny, while describing them as men, systems, and structures who stand in the way between us and key decision makers responsible for granting our heart’s desires.

The book was written by Chris Omoijiade, the CEO of TCOC, a boutique consulting firm that focuses on enhancing the value proposition and productivity of individuals and businesses. He is also an author, coach, public speaker, and lawyer. With over two decades of experience, Chris has conducted training for various prestigious industry leaders across different sectors globally.

“We all live in a world of men, for emphasis’s sake. “We LIVE IN A WORLD OF MEN”, as such, the success you seek in your sojourn must come through a conduit, and the pipeline is the earthen vessel called man: mortals like you with flesh on their bones and blood in their veins. These vessels that mirror the same emotions that you embody will help you along the way to success.

Each page contains revelation, knowledge, wisdom, and insight on how to approach individuals who pose as gatekeepers. The table of contents contains interesting key principles needed to possess as a weapon when on the adventure to win over gatekeepers. Some of the Key principles on how to win over gatekeepers include: Favour, Be Discerning, study your target when known, Build Key Strategic and Intentional Relationships, patience and resisting the urge to over request.

Others are, learn on their valuable knowledge and insight, be prepared, learn how to make the gatekeepers feel important, bring value to the table, show continuous appreciation, be humble, practice honour, and stoop to conquer. The publication is filled with rich, well-crafted, and Holy Ghost-inspired scriptural knowledge that illuminates the soul. The author uses simple language in a calm tone to communicate the role of gatekeepers in the sojourn to our destiny.

One of the key principles on how to win over gatekeepers that the author communicated was that of favour. The writer describes the concept of favour as the major principle one must undertake to win over gatekeepers, not just favour before man, but majorly favour before God. A good example was Esther, who found favour in the sight of God. She was clothed with the favour of God, which empowered her to find favour in the sight of men (Hegai and King Xerxes), as mentioned in the book on page 11.

Another Key is that of discernment, the ability to see people for who they are and not for what you want them to be. Although many people often want to perceive people in a certain way, that doesn’t reflect their true identities. Therefore, to obtain the grace to discern gatekeepers is a very important principle. One major hack in achieving this, which the author has optimized in his dealings, is by putting everyone on the same level of importance.

According to Warren Wierbe, “Some of our greatest blessings come with patience.” Most especially in a world where patience has lost its virtue, possessing the sideline trait of patience is another key in winning a gatekeeper, as recorded in the book, Page 33, titled “Patience and resisting the urge to over request.

Most times, impatience can be costly when it comes to handling gatekeepers. If an individual lacks patience, such a person might constitute a nuisance to such gatekeepers, who, in turn, will shut off the oxygen valve of the relationship you seek to build.

“For this reason, you must resist the urge to appear too anxious about what you seek to get. Imbibe a gentle, mature and infectious disposition in your dealings, and I can assure you this disarms even the most difficult gatekeepers.”

Published in 2024, the author emphasized the importance of being prepared as a key principle for winning over a gatekeeper. According to M. Young Jnr, an American civil rights leader, he said, “It’s better to be prepared for an opportunity and not have one, than to have an opportunity and not be prepared.”

In the book, Chris Omoijiade captured the essence of preparation on page 37 titled Be Prepared, “If you truly want to gain access and win over a gatekeeper, a major task you owe yourself is preparation. Bernard Clive, in a famous quote, said, “The world pays no attention to those who have nothing to offer.”

Omoijiade, in his locus classicus, bring to light the essence of value, as found in page 45 titled “Bring Value to the Table. “The understanding of Value will help chaperone your interpersonal relationships, especially with gatekeepers whose disposition is geared towards knowing why you should be considered. Are you only interested in taking and adding nothing? You must consider that, in any sphere of influence, certain relationship fatigue will automatically set in if a relationship is one-sided. Next, you must continuously pursue development and make no excuses for mediocrity.

Chris Omoijiade is a minister of the gospel and a locus classicus in the leadership and management of individuals. Through his company, the TCOC Global, he has trained captains of industry and individuals both within and outside the country. He has also developed in-house practical approaches and solutions to solving life and business problems. He is happily married and blessed with children.