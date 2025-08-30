The circumstantial politician

“A circumstantial politician is not born of ambition, but of necessity, shaped by the call of circumstance rather than the lure of power.” — Kennedy Kanma

By Kennedy Kanma

I like to call myself a politician by accident. Understandably, I am not the only one who shares that viewpoint today. Many others believe the same, even as my politics and consciousness continue to evolve for the better. It is interesting that others also express similar convictions about my unplanned foray into politics, and my belief in building a better society through service and good representation.

Everyone knows the importance of good political representation, and I cannot overemphasize that fact. If accountable leadership ensures that the needs, voices, aspirations, and interests of the people are genuinely reflected in both governance and decision-making processes, then that is the path we must take.

This brings me to the question of what must be done to drive long-term change in our governance structure. But first: what is a once-apolitical lawyer and social justice advocate like me doing in politics?

I began my political journey shortly before the 2023 general elections, when circumstances and realities demanded a voice, and a strong one at that, to speak for an emerging generation. So here I am, not out of ambition, but necessity, striving to live up to the expectations placed on me, especially by young people in Delta North who look to me with hope.

As I reflected shortly before the 2023 elections on the pressure from young people in the Obidient Movement to fly the flag of the Labour Party, I also realized the weight of their expectations and the responsibility it carried. In those moments, I found myself thinking about the progressive and didactic theatre of Bertolt Brecht, the great German playwright best known for developing epic theatre. Brecht echoed through my thoughts, offering both clarity and challenge:

“All the gang of those who rule us, hope our quarrels never stop, helping them to split and fool us, so they can remain on top.”

These are the immortal lines of Brecht, a master of political theatre and commentary, echoing through time with undiminished relevance and authority. One may then be tempted to ask: How did this quarrelling, fooling, and splitting end so dramatically in the last general election?

Clearly, it was an election like no other. It came with surprises and unexpected verdicts that are reshaping our political landscape in ways few had anticipated. But we must give credit to young people for driving the political change witnessed in 2023.

The good news is that Nigeria and Nigerians are gradually coming to terms with the perils of bad leadership. This is prompting a greater demand for competence, solidarity, accountability, and reform.

Another positive development is that young people are already creating awareness ahead of 2027, even though it is becoming clear that little or nothing may change in the next election cycle in terms of mobilization and electoral outcomes.

Still, this development is initiating conversations. Based on what we now know, there is a growing consciousness among people to demand better governance and accountability. It is evident that the average Nigerian youth today is not only participating in the electoral process by voting, but is also ready to defend that vote, recognizing that much is at stake. I thank God for the realization in many quarters today that time and chance are of the essence. After all, nothing confers legitimacy on any electoral victory more than free, transparent, peaceful, and fair elections.

As we all know, many things are wrong with Nigeria’s electoral process, from flawed voter registration and weak electoral laws to violence, disenfranchisement, vote manipulation, voter apathy, and a culture of impunity. As a lawyer, I know that much can be done to sanitize Nigeria’s electoral process, regardless of today’s unpleasant realities. But we must begin immediately if we hope to achieve any meaningful change.

The undeniable truth remains that Nigeria is far too important to be entrusted solely to politicians and a handful of unpatriotic elites who are only interested in their mouths and pockets.

So, when accidental or circumstantial politicians step into the political arena with their full chest, it becomes essential to understand what drives them. These unintentional politicians, driven by a deep sense of duty and the need for change, know that society must always think of the next generation because they hold the key to the future.

To my mind, this group of patriots also believes that somehow, someday, some people will fix Nigeria. That is my anticipation as well. However, it would be sheer foolhardiness to believe that our country can be fixed without consistent interventions and engagements from voices of reason.

I often emphasize that politics is fundamentally about service and leaving a good legacy for the next generation, a generation now deeply anxious for good representation and a better tomorrow. Sadly, continued complacency toward politics and representation will only keep us trapped in a never-ending cycle.

Truth be told, I enjoyed my active years as a lawyer, serving a wide range of clients and making a positive difference in their lives and in the lives of others. As a legal practitioner, life was sometimes unpredictable yet rewarding. I travelled widely, handled a variety of briefs, and witnessed human conditions, sometimes at their worst, as a young lawyer. For instance, I observed systemic exclusion and significant gaps in service delivery to the junior cadre of the civil service in some well-intentioned government projects, particularly in the housing sector.

With the benefit of hindsight, my conviction remains consistent: we must never underestimate the power of citizen participation in politics. For Nigeria to survive and thrive, we need more accidental politicians like me because our society is in desperate need of well-intentioned leadership backed by competence, accountability, and honest commitment to the public good.

To drive change, we must remain consistently engaged, informed, and willing to hold leaders at every tier of governance accountable. It is equally important to bring the issue of reorientation to the front burner if we truly want to transform our political culture. Public service must be seen not as a path to personal enrichment, but as a call to serve.

As things stand today, Nigeria requires courage, vision, and collective action. Yet for too long, our country has remained in the hands of politicians who think only of the next election and political conquest. The gradual degeneration of Nigeria and the absence of hope in a nation that once held great promise is deeply troubling to every Nigerian of good conscience.

Therefore, we must rebuild our country regardless of differing ideologies and party affiliations. That has always been my position. But first, we must agree in principle to do what is right. For me, doing what is right means citizens’ freedom to hold beliefs without fear of persecution, ensuring that votes count, addressing the problem of out-of-school children, creating opportunities for both the rich and poor, guaranteeing security for all regardless of status, and making sure Nigeria works for the greater number, not just a privileged few.

That should be our starting point. I consider it a shared commitment to doing what is right, beyond politics, opportunism, and personal interest.

Kanma, a lawyer, entrepreneur, and politician, writes from Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State.