The African Art & Tech Dialogue holds 

By Onyeka Ezike

In a quest to build a lasting digital infrastructure for Africa’s art ecosystem, Vascan, a pioneering art-tech company, is convening a landmark webinar themed “The Power of Data and Technology Adoption in Shaping Africa’s Art Future. This conversation is designed to show how technology and data are no longer optional extras, but the foundation for revolutionizing the way artworks and exhibitions are documented, showcased and preserved across the continent. The virtual event is scheduled to take place on Friday, 29th August 2025.

The webinar marks the 10th edition of Vascan’s “A Blank Canvas webinar series, making it not just another dialogue, but a milestone moment for the African art Industry. The webinar is hosted in collaboration with Art Report Africa, a media platform dedicated to amplifying Africa’s art narratives and communities.

The panel will bring together key thought-leaders shaping the future of art and culture on the continent. Among them are Sunshine Alaibe, an Art Consultant and Founder of Art Report Africa, Roli O’tsemaye, Program Director, Angels and Muse, and Mr Waduud, the CEO and Founder, The Quest. They will discuss how identity, shared histories, and inherited memories can find new resonance when anchored in technology and data. For Vascan, this is more than an academic conversation. It is a practical roadmap for the next decade of African art.

The Chief Executive Officer of Vascan, Emmanuel Okeke, said, “We are an art-tech company that focuses on making African art visible, accessible, and preserved for generations, while giving creatives the tools they need to operate at a global standard. “We are looking at how Africa’s art industry can adopt these tools in practical, impactful ways, and this is what we are building.”

Emmanuel described Vascan’s approach to digitalization as resting on two pillars: documentation and standardization. Through its tools, Vascan provides secure cataloguing systems with detailed metadata, analytics, and high-resolution imagery, ensuring that artworks are never lost to time. Features like barcodes and QR codes bridge the gap between physical pieces and their digital records, while also safeguarding provenance. “Our vision is continental, and we are already in conversations with art spaces and institutions across Africa to build a unified digital framework for art.”

For Vascan, technology isn’t an accessory to art; it is the invisible scaffolding that helps the industry stand tall. At the core of the platform are six interlinked tools, each designed to meet the very real challenges faced by artists, galleries, and curators.

Abdulwahab Olúfọlábòmí Sanuth, the Chief Operating Officer of Vascan, highlighted the six essential tools Vascan has developed for the industry. He said, “It begins with the centralized digital inventory, a secure archive that ensures every artwork is properly documented and easily searchable. For sales, Vascan has developed a professional invoicing and payment tracking system that gives artists and galleries confidence in their transactions, fostering trust and transparency with collectors.

Exclusivity is not left out; through private digital viewing rooms, only invited guests and serious collectors can access curated works, offering the intimacy of a physical studio visit in a secure online space. Supporting this is Vascan’s client relationship management (CRM) tool, which allows businesses to track contacts, leads, and histories, ensuring stronger relationships and smoother operations.

Beyond documentation and relationships, Vascan brings clarity to decision-making with its data analytics dashboard, giving users a clear view of what’s selling, who’s buying, and which trends are shaping the market. Finally, the platform bridges the physical and digital with barcode and QR code generation, assigning every artwork a unique, traceable identity that guarantees provenance.

He added, “These tools are not add-ons; they are designed to solve the real, everyday problems of artists, galleries, and curators. They bring order to chaos and clarity to decision-making.”

Vascan believes that technology is not just a service, but a cultural infrastructure. The platform has already begun collaborating with leading art businesses, including signature Beyonf Art Gallery, Mydrim Gallery, ARTMIABO, Q Gallery Contemporary Art, Gemini Arts Gallery, and the Didi Museum Foundation, among others.

Its digital studio also features works from outstanding artists like Popoola Nurudeen, Ephraim Udoka, and Chinaza Nkemka. Pieces such as “Water Enjoyment’’ by Olalekan Samuel and “Isale Eko” by Damola Adepoju have drawn attention for the way they combine cultural storytelling with Vascan’s new model of digital visibility.

Reflecting on the company’s mission, Abdulwahab said, “Vascan is not just a platform, it’s an operating system for Africa’s art ecosystem. We are here to solve long-standing challenges in documentation, visibility, and market access. Everything we build is tailored to the realities of the African art world, from unstable power and internet access to the need for secure provenance and global reach.”

The webinar will serve as both a panel discussion and a manifesto for the future. Artists, galleries, curators, and collectors are invited to take part in the dialogue, discovering how data and technology can transform creativity into sustainable, documented, and globally visible legacies.