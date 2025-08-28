Terrorism: DSS files charges against 9 suspects over Benue, Plateau killings

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Federal Government, through the Department of State Services, DSS, has filed charges against nine suspects accused of complicity in recent deadly attack in Yelwata, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, as well as in parts of Plateau State.

According to separate charges the security agency lodged before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the attacks left over 40 persons and many others injured, with hundreds displaced in the two affected states.

According to the charge, the attacks in Benue state, which took place at Abinsi and Yelwata villages, were carried out on June 13, 2025, by one Haruna Adamu and Muhammad Abdullahi, who were from Awe LGA of Nasarawa state, in connivance with others that are still at large.

The defendants, by their actions, committed offences punishable under section 12 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

Others equally fingered in the terrorist attack at Yelwata in Benue state included; Musa Beniyon, Bako Malowa, Ibrahim Tunga, Asara Ahnadu, Legu Musa, Adamu Yale, Boddi Ayuba and Pyeure Damina.

They were listed in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/449/2025, which was endorsed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, DPPF, Muhammad Abubakar.

The defendants were equally accused of acting in violation of section 29 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2022.

In another three-count charge, two other suspects- Terkende Ashuwa and Amos Alede, both of Guma LGA of Benue State, were accused of carrying out reprisal attacks in Abinsi and Yelwata.

They were in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/448/2025, accused of attending and participating in a meeting which led “to the commissioning of acts of terrorism, causing destruction to private property resulting in the economic loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam village, Benue state,” contrary to section 12 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022.

It was further alleged that they had in July 2025, at a meeting in Daudu town, Guma LGA, conspired to carry out terrorism act alongside others that are presently at large, contrary to section 26 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act.

More so, the defendants were said to have knowingly rendering support and received material assistance of locally made guns and Ak-47 rifles from one Alhaji Uba, for the furtherance of acts ofterrorism that led to the destruction of private property and loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam village, Benue state, contrary to section 13 of the terrorism prevention and prohibition act.

Likewise, a 32- year-old woman, Halima Haliru Umar of Faskari LGA of Kastina state, was in another charge, slammed with a four-count charge of terrorism that included transporting in July 2025, 302 rounds of Ak-47 rifle live ammunition to bandits, which the prosecution l said contravened section 13 of the terrorism prevention and prohibition act.

The defendants was equally charged with concealing information about one Alhaji Sani, a suspected gun runner, bandit and kidnapper, information the DSS said would have led to apprehending and preventing acts of terrorism.

The defendant was said to have acted contrary to section 6 of the terrorism prevention and prohibition act, 2022.

In another charge, a 75-year-old man, Nanbol Tali and Timnan Manjo, were in a four-count charge before the court, accused of buying and selling two locally fabricated Ak-47 rifles without license for N3million.

They were also accused of having a locally fabricated Ak-47 rifle in their possession in Manju LGA of Plateau state, an offence contrary to section 9 of the Firearms Act 2024 and punishable under section 27 of the same Act.

The defendants were also charged with buying three long-range Revolvers at N60,000 each from one Chomo to resell them to bandits.

On his part, one Danjuma Antu of Jos North LGA of Plateau state was slammed with a five- count charge of unlawful possession of two locally fabricated pistols firearms capable of discharging 9mm ammunition caliber.

Another six-count charge against was entered against one Silas Iduh Oloche of Agatu LGA of Benue state for unlawful possession of 18 firearms (grenades) without license, which the DSS said was contrary to section 3 and punishable under section 27 of the Firearms Act.

Oloche was said to have, on August 2, 2025, been arrested with 683 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, contrary to section 8 of the firearms Act.

No date has been fixed for all the defendants to be arraigned.