Tension in Edo community over alleged sale of communal land

Map of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — Unease is brewing in Iguelegbon community, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, following concerns among residents over the reported sale of about 400 plots of community land.

Some youths and elders allege the land was disposed of without broader community consent, while naming Dr. Taiwo Aifuwa — described by them as a former community youth chairman — in connection with the transaction.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, Convener of Concerned Edo Youths, Comrade Gbale Joseph, said petitions had been submitted to the police and the palace of the Oba of Benin, calling for investigation.

He also appealed to the Edo State Government to intensify efforts to check the rise of unauthorised land transactions in the state, using the Private Property Protection Law.

“No part of Iguelegbon community should be touched without the consent of the community. We have confidence in the committee set up by the palace to look into this matter,” Joseph said.

In response, Dr. Aifuwa denied involvement in any sale of land, maintaining that he remains the youth chairman of the community and describing the allegations as unfounded.

“I am not in any way involved in the said sale. Matters relating to land are handled by the elders of the community,” he said, adding that he has always conducted community affairs with integrity.

A palace committee led by Chief Osaro Idah has been tasked with reviewing the complaints as stakeholders await the outcome.