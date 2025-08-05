Tension in Benue communities over murder of two travelling youths

The victims

…Gov Alia issues 48-hour ultimatum to security agents

…Sen Moro condemns cold-blooded murder

…It’s a threat to our fragile peace – Igede youths warn

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

There is mounting tension between the Igede-speaking people of Oju and Obi Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue State and their neighbouring Tiv communities in Gwer East and Konshisha LGAs following the murder of two middle-aged men, Jonathan Ogah and Gabriel Ogodo from Oju LGA, by alleged Tiv youths at Ulam community in Gwer East LGA of the state.

The duo, one of whom only recently got married, was waylaid and allegedly murdered on Monday by the Tiv youths on the Oju-Awajir road while travelling on motorbikes from Oju to Makurdi.

It was gathered that the murder of the close friends has escalated tension in that axis of the state after their bodies were recovered and taken home, forcing travellers, including students of the College of Education Oju, to abandon the busy Oju-Aliade road.

Recall that the Tiv and Igede-speaking communities of the state have, over the years, been embroiled in bitter acrimony over ownership of disputed farmland which has defied moves by successive governments to have it resolved.

Condemning the cold-blooded murder of the two men, Governor Hyacinth Alia, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, also decried a separate attack on Nyifon community in Mbaikyongo Ward of Buruku LGA. The incident was reportedly carried out by youths from the Mbayaka community in Kusuv, also of Buruku LGA, following a misunderstanding linked to a boat mishap.

The Governor issued a 48-hour ultimatum to security agencies to fish out the masterminds of the two incidents.

He described the two incidents as uncalled for and unfortunate, saying “nobody or group has the right to invade another community or inflict harm under any circumstance.”

“He has directed the security agencies to move in, liaise with the traditional rulers of the areas concerned and ensure that they comb the vicinity thoroughly and within 48 hours, identify and apprehend the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement said.

According to the Governor, “Benue is beginning to experience a level of security stability, and I will not tolerate any attempt by anyone regardless of their status or intentions to instigate unrest or threaten the peace we are working hard to sustain.”

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, and called on all communities across the state to remain peaceful and law-abiding while relevant security agencies carry out their investigations.

The lawmaker representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Abba Moro, condemned the killing of Igege youths, describing it as barbaric and dastardly.

The lawmaker, also Senate Minority Leader, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Emmanuel John, said he condemned “in the strongest terms, the brutal killing of two promising young men from Oju LGA by local militias in Gwer East LGA.”

“Senator Moro describes the killing as barbaric and dastardly. He says the killing, happening at a time when Benue people are expected to unite together against external aggressors, is very unfortunate and lamentable,” the statement said.

The lawmaker called on security agents to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the masterminds of the heinous crime were arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law and condoled the bereaved families.

He also charged the Benue State Government to wade into the crisis ravaging the Gwer/Konshisha/Oju axis of the state to put an end to it.

Also, the Ito Youths Association, ITAs, a body of Igede-speaking youths who condemned the murder in a statement by the National President, Andrew Abi and Secretary, Ijoga Ipesi, lamented that “it’s an act that has once again shaken the fragile peace in our communities.

“The heinous act is not only a direct attack on the lives of innocent youths but also a grave provocation against the peace-loving people of Oju and Obi LGA.

“We call on the Benue State Government, security agencies, and relevant authorities to urgently investigate this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice. The protection of lives and property is a constitutional duty, and failure to act swiftly may further fuel tension between our ethnic groups.

“The Ito Youth Association remains committed to peace, unity, and development, but we will not tolerate any form of aggression against our people. We urge all Igede youths to remain calm and law-abiding, even as we pursue justice through appropriate legal and governmental channels.

“Let it be known that we will continue to defend the dignity and safety of our people with every lawful means available. We also appeal to community leaders, religious heads, and traditional rulers to intervene and promote peaceful coexistence between our neighboring ethnic groups.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet, said she had not received reports of the incident.