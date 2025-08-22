Temporarily suspended Warri–Itakpe train service to resume soon – NRC

The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says that the temporarily suspended train operations on the Warri–Itakpe corridor will soon resume.

The Chief Public Relations Officer, Mr Callistus Unyimadu, made this known in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

“Operations were temporarily suspended on the train service to enable us carry out urgent and critical track repairs aimed at guaranteeing the safety, reliability, and comfort of passengers.

“The corporation is pleased to announce that work on the affected sections has reached an advanced stage, and normal train movement will recommence in the shortest possible time.

“The NRC deeply appreciates the patience, understanding, and cooperation of passengers during this period of service interruption,” he said.

Unyimadu noted that the NRC remained committed to providing safe, efficient, and reliable rail transport services across the country.

He said that subsequent announcement would be communicated on the official date for the resumption of full operations.

Vanguard News