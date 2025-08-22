Telecom Tariffs: MTN Nigeria rewards customer loyalty in Mega Billion Promo

By Umunna Nnaemeka

MTN Nigeria has launched its Mega Billion Promo, it’s usually a nationwide customer reward campaign designed to offer value, engagements, and appreciation to subscribers in the face of rising costs of living . The event took place at the MTN Headquarters Rooftop Lounge in Lagos, bringing together company executives, media representatives, and loyal customers for an evening of celebration.

This initiative comes at a time when Nigeria’s face inflation. Inflation stood at 24.48 per cent in January and soften slightly to 23.18 per cent in February, according to the National Bureau of Statistics . This continues to put pressure on household budgets , Rising costs of food, fuel, and transportation have made consumers more conscious of their spending.

Speaking during a July 19 media parley in Ikoyi, MTN’s Chief Marketing Officer, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, said the promo was a way of supporting customers through tough economic times. “In the last couple of years, it’s been a very tough time for Nigerians. And as a company that is committed to making our customers’ lives better, we consistently look for ways to achieve this. This Mega Billion promo is one of such initiatives,” she explained

The Mega Billion promo started on June 23, the 90-day campaign will create 195 millionaires and distribute over ¦ 1 billion in cash prizes through MTN’s MoMo Payment Service Bank. So far, more than 1,500 Nigerians have won a combined total of over ¦ 290 million, including three jackpot winners and twenty recipients of ¦ 5 million each.

Hundreds more have received prizes ranging from ¦ 25,000 to ¦ 100,000.

Participation is still open to MTN subscribers aged 18 and above. MTN subscribers can join by dialling *900#, using the MyMTN app, or texting “MEGA” to 900. Every recharge of ¦ 100 or more earns a point towards daily and Saturday draws, with recharges possible via bank apps, VTU, MoMo, or USSD channels. The prize structure offers weekday winnings from ¦ 25,000 to ¦ 5 million, while the Saturday Mega Draw features a top prize of ¦ 10 million. Customers can win multiple times, and all prizes are paid directly into the winner’s MoMo wallet, which can be activated by dialling *671#.

To ensure transparency and fairness, the promo is managed by independent partners, with daily draws broadcast live on MTN’s Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube pages. Winners are contacted directly by the MTN Call Centre via the official 300 number.

MTN describes the Mega Billion Promo as a show of gratitude to loyal customers and an effort to strengthen relationships during challenging times. While not intended as a direct solution to Nigeria’s broader economic difficulties, the company says it hopes the initiative will bring delight, reward loyalty, and make staying connected more rewarding for millions across the country.