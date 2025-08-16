TEC receives award at Impact Forum 2025

The Tabitha Empowerment Center (TEC) has been recognized with the prestigious Voice of Her Award at the 2025 edition of The Impact Forum, hosted by the Uwais Maiwada Aid Foundation (UMAF) on July 28 in Abuja.

The award, according to the organizers, celebrates TEC’s outstanding contributions to advancing women’s rights and human dignity through advocacy, empowerment initiatives, and impactful storytelling.

Founded in 2017 by Mrs. Christina Uzo-Okamgba, the organization started modestly with two volunteers working from a small office in Jikwoyi Phase 2, Abuja. Today, TEC has grown into a dynamic movement of more than fifty staff and volunteers across the Federal Capital Territory, Kaduna, Kano, and Plateau States, with additional professionals supporting remotely from the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Through partnerships with civil society groups, government agencies, law enforcement institutions, and international organizations, TEC has impacted over 20 communities and reached more than 4,000 beneficiaries. Its programs focus on combating gender-based violence, supporting vulnerable children to access education, empowering widows with vocational skills and start-up capital, and promoting human rights.

Accepting the award on behalf of TEC, Programme Coordinator and in-house lawyer, Barrister Gladys Emmanuel, described the recognition as both humbling and motivating.

“In 2017, we were just two volunteers in a small office in Jikwoyi. Today, the story is different. This award acknowledges the progress we have made and our dedication to women’s empowerment and human rights,” she said.

She emphasized that the organization uses storytelling, social media, and youth engagement as key drivers of advocacy: “We envision a society where gender-based violence is eradicated, where the rights of women and children are respected, and where families, traditional leaders, and institutions unite to uphold human dignity. For us, recognition is a call to do even more.”

With this latest honour, TEC joins a select group of organizations shaping the future of women’s empowerment and human rights in Nigeria. The award, Emmanuel noted, is not just recognition of past achievements but a springboard for greater impact in the years ahead.