Taraba varsity ASUU threatens strike over breach of agreement

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University (TSU) branch, has issued a fresh warning of industrial action over what it described as the persistent breach of agreement by the Taraba State Government.

Addressing journalists in Jalingo on Wednesday, ASUU-TSU Chairperson, Dr. Garba Mbave Joshua, said the government’s failure to honour the Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed on January 17, 2025, had eroded trust and could lead to the resumption of a previously suspended strike.

The MoA included a provision for a monthly disbursement of ₦50 million for Earned Academic Allowances (EAA), starting in February 2025 — a commitment that has not been fulfilled.

“This deliberate non-compliance constitutes a grave violation of the agreement and reflects a government posture that is either apathetic, insincere, or both,” Dr. Joshua stated.

He also criticized the government’s handling of a functional pension scheme for academic staff, describing it as further evidence of disregard for the welfare and future of lecturers who have devoted their lives to public service.

In addition, the ASUU leader pointed to unresolved salary arrears and the government’s failure to convene a stakeholders’ meeting to chart a clear payment roadmap.

“This continued indifference sends a dangerous message — that agreements with ASUU are non-binding and that the academic workforce is disposable,” he said.

Following extensive deliberations, the union has resolved to resume its suspended strike if urgent and concrete actions are not taken by the government to address the lingering issues.

While acknowledging Governor Agbu Kefas’ commitment to free education in Taraba State, Dr. Joshua warned that neglecting the welfare of lecturers undermines the foundation of quality education.

“We are not saboteurs, nor are we opponents of progress. We are nation-builders and custodians of knowledge. However, we shall not continue to operate in an environment where our welfare is neglected, our rights trampled upon, and our voices ignored,” he said.

He appealed to the governor to intervene promptly and prevent a total shutdown of academic activities at the institution.