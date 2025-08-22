TAMPAN Guild of Directors secures key partnerships ahead of 2025 Guilds retreat

The TAMPAN Guild of Directors (TGD), a professional body within the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), has announced the successful securing of key partnerships for the 2025 TAMPAN Guilds Retreat, scheduled to take place at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The National Secretary of TGD, Akorede Adebowale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, emphasizing that “the 2025 TAMPAN Guilds Retreat will serve as a landmark gathering of over 950 creatives from across Nigeria, aimed at strengthening professionalism, unity, and cultural pride.”

According to him, the guild has begun concrete preparations for the retreat, slated for October 12th–18th, with a thematic focus on professional development, cultural heritage, and industry collaboration.

He added that the retreat will feature masterclasses, health talks, team-building activities, short film screenings, and a grand awards gala.

“So far, the TGD leadership has secured the commitment of veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani (TK) as the lead facilitator and has also entered into a collaboration agreement with the Department of Dramatic Arts, OAU,” Adebowale said.

He further noted, “As part of our preparations, we have also paid homage to the Ooni of Ife and presented a formal letter of intent to honor His Imperial Majesty during the event.”

TGD serves as a platform for both established and emerging film directors to network, collaborate, share expertise, and advocate for industry standards and best practices in Nigerian filmmaking.

The guild remains committed to promoting excellence in film production, providing mentorship opportunities, and fostering a vibrant, professional environment for directors in the industry.