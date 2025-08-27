T2 empowers SIM registration officers with eKYC web application

By Etop Ekanem



T2 has made a significant breakthrough with the launch of its Electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) Web Application, just weeks after unveiling its bold new identity.

This innovative tool is specifically designed for SIM registration officers (SROs), empowering them to verify potential and existing customers and solidify the brand’s commitment to a seamless customer experience efficiently and effectively.



Built as a Progressive Web Application (PWA), the new platform radically simplifies subscriber onboarding experience and transforms SIM registration for millions across Nigeria making the onboarding process faster, easier, and more secure.



This development would allow SROs and customers leverage a transformed SIM registration process which is faster, smoother, paperless and eliminates errors, reduces bottlenecks, and ensures every customer leaves satisfied, providing a transparent pathway to accessing T2’s network services.



According to Ayodeji Adedeji, Chief Technical and Information Officer at T2,“We are excited to introduce this groundbreaking solution to our agents and partners for the benefit of our potential and existing customers. Our new SIM Registration Web App, a flagship innovation following our recent brand unveiling, is designed to revolutionize customer onboarding making it faster, easier, and more seamless, while ensuring full compliance with all regulatory requirements.”



He noted that the eKYC Web Application is more than a technological upgrade; it is a reflection of T2’s mission to put customers at the center of every innovation, adding: “This tool is designed to empower our agents and SIM registration officers with the speed, accuracy, and reliability needed to deliver a seamless onboarding experience.”

With features such as live photo capture, instant ID validation, NIN authentication via NIMC, and geo-location lock to ensure registrations are done in approved outlets, SROs can now complete a SIM activation in minutes, even in low-connectivity areas or on entry-level smart devices.



The tool is designed for inclusivity, covering individuals, corporates, and even foreign subscribers, while giving registration officers the confidence that every step is compliant and secure.

By simplifying the process for both agents and customers, T2 is not only upgrading Nigeria’s SIM registration experience but also positioning frontline agents as digital enablers of opportunity, creativity, and connection.



This launch underscores T2’s promise: to empower every officer, every dealer, every retail partner to deliver the boldest, smoothest, most customer-obsessed telecom experience in Nigeria.