Suspension of raw shea nuts exports, a win for women, farmers  –  Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has described the temporary suspension of raw shea nut exports as a strategic move to strengthen Nigeria’s shea value chain, create jobs and ensure greater economic benefits for farmers, particularly women.

On Tuesday, the President ordered an immediate six-month ban on raw shea exports to curb informal trade, boost domestic processor utilisation, and stabilise the sector. The policy is expected to help Nigeria capture higher export value and generate an estimated $300 million annually in the short term.

In a post on his official X handle on Wednesday, Tinubu said Nigeria must shift from exporting raw materials at low value to processing them locally for higher returns.

“Nigeria’s shea is our green wealth. We produce nearly 40% of the world’s supply, yet capture less than 1% of its $6.5bn global market. That imbalance ends now,” the President said.

He explained that the decision followed the recommendation of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit and aims to strengthen local processing while benefiting those directly involved in the value chain.

Nigeria’s shea is our green wealth. We produce nearly 40% of the world’s supply, yet capture less than 1% of its $6.5bn global market. That imbalance ends now.



I have approved a six-month suspension of raw shea exports, on the recommendation of the Presidential Food Systems… pic.twitter.com/bUNkFe5VFr — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) August 27, 2025

“I have approved a six-month suspension of raw shea exports, on the recommendation of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit, to secure supply for local processors, create jobs, and protect a value chain where 95% of pickers are women. This is a win for our farmers, for our women, and for Nigeria,” Tinubu stated.

The President also disclosed that Vice President Kashim Shettima will work closely with stakeholders to expand domestic processing capacity and ensure the policy delivers long-term benefits.

“VP Kashim Shettima will work with stakeholders to rapidly expand processing capacity and ensure that this reform translates into lasting prosperity. With new market access opening in Brazil and beyond, we will no longer export poverty and import value. We will create value at home, compete abroad, and deliver prosperity under the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Tinubu added.

Nigeria is the world’s largest producer of shea nuts, accounting for nearly 40% of global output, but has historically earned little from the $6.5 billion global shea market due to low-value raw exports.