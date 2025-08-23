Sunday Igboho visits Ooni, seeks forgiveness

The Ancient City of Ile-Ife was agog with excitement on Saturday as Yoruba Nation agitator Chief Sunday Adeyemo paid a historic visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, tendered an unreserved apology and sought the royal father’s forgiveness.

Igboho’s visit to the Ooni’s palace drew the presence of prominent Yoruba traditional rulers, chiefs, and supporters of the embattled activist.

The occasion was marked by emotional moments as Igboho admitted his past mistakes and publicly expressed remorse over comments he had previously made against the Ooni.

Addressing the gathering, Igboho said he had come to openly apologise, stressing that no one dared insult a royal father and that he deeply regretted his earlier utterances.

“I thank God for my life and for this day. I never knew Kabiyesi would honour me in this manner.

“I have offended the Ooni in the past, and I am here to seek his forgiveness. Whoever I may have offended should please forgive me,” he said.

The Yoruba agitator revealed that during his imprisonment in the Benin Republic, he was astonished to learn that the Ooni had played a pivotal role in securing his release in spite of his earlier criticisms.

He further appealed to Oba Ogunwusi to use his influence to facilitate the removal of his name from the security watchlist and to help ensure the unfreezing of his bank accounts.

“My priority remains the security of Yorubaland. Our people are being killed, and we cannot continue like this.

“I want to use my strength and voice to champion the cause of Yoruba security. Kabiyesi, please help us to make this possible,” he pleaded.

In their remarks, the Attah of Ayede-Ekiti, Oba Abdulmumini Orisagbemi, and the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Rasheed Olabomi, commended Igboho for showing humility.

They assured him that Yoruba traditional rulers had forgiven him and expressed confidence that the Ooni would intervene in addressing his challenges.

Responding, Ooni urged Igboho and his supporters to embrace patience and humility, noting that those virtues remained the foundation of leadership.

“One thing I have learnt is that a patient and humble person will always triumph. When many of you abused me, I smiled because I understood.

“I had several private meetings with former President Muhammadu Buhari concerning you, and I thank God you are alive today. It was not easy,” Ooni said.

The royal father also praised President Bola Tinubu for demonstrating the Yoruba Omoluabi ethos in his handling of national issues, expressing confidence that he would support causes dear to the Yoruba people.

“You are my son, and I am not angry with you. You are a pride to the Yoruba race.

“Some advised me against receiving you in Ife, but I told them what you are doing is not for yourself alone.

“It is for the good of our people. All issues concerning your name on the wanted list and your frozen bank accounts will be resolved.

“Let us put aside fights and unite for the progress of Yorubaland.” Ooni declared. (NAN)