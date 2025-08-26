Summit: Bizman, Adebutu seeks increased youth devt, empowerment

Adebutu

Renowned philanthropist and business magnate, Dr. Kessington Adebutu, is set to play a pivotal role in advancing youth development in Nigeria as the headline sponsor of the Ambassadors Summit 7.0.

The summit, scheduled for Thursday, September 4, 2025, at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, will be held under the theme “SURGE: Strategic Leadership for Turning Challenges into Opportunities.” Since its inception, the platform has emerged as a hub for nurturing the country’s next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

Now in its seventh edition, the summit will feature keynote speeches by top industry figures, business pitch sessions with access to funding and visibility, high-impact panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities with CEOs, mentors, and changemakers.

Organizers disclosed that over 3,500 participants from more than 30 states have already registered, a testament to the event’s growing national importance.

Among the dignitaries expected are the First Lady of Lagos State, the Federal Minister of Youth, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth, the Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, the MD/CEO of First Bank Plc, the APC National Youth Leader, and other prominent leaders from government, business, and civil society.

Dr. Adebutu’s sponsorship underscores his belief in investing in young people as a pathway to national progress. For decades, he has been a strong advocate for education, healthcare, and community development, initiatives that have cemented his legacy as a nation-builder.

Organizers hailed his support as a “strategic investment in Nigeria’s future,” emphasizing that his generosity will give participants access to mentorship, entrepreneurial tools, and leadership networks capable of driving lasting impact.

With his backing, the Ambassadors Summit 7.0 is expected to inspire young Nigerians to embrace innovation, rise above challenges, and lead with vision in building a stronger, more prosperous nation.