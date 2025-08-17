Succour as philanthropist empowers widows, motherless, babies

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to alleviate poverty and assist the less privileged in the society, a philanthropist, Emmanuel Ubah, recently distributed N600,000 to 20 Widows in 15 different local government area of Lagos State.

He also gave cash award of N500,000 to the Proprietress of Save the Needy Foundation, Lagos State so as to celebrate the birthday of his childhood friend, Mr Emmanuel Igwe with the children,which is in line with his interest in reaching out to the less privileged, especially at a time the country is in economic mess.

Ubah who is the Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo Socio Cultural Organization, Otowori LCDA described the exercise as part of his life in putting smiles on the face of the widows,less privileged and those in need stating it is happiness to help the needy.

According to him, “Empowering the widows, less privileged in the society is part of my life and whenever I do not do it, it will affect my happiness and it gives me joy whenever I empower them and putting smiles on their face”

Ubah’s generosity has earned him widespread recognition and respect, in Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos State as he consistently uses his resources to uplift those in need.

He however called on individuals who are well to do to always assist the needy in the society, according to him”Your wealth comes from God,not for your own selfish interest or spend extravagantly but to assist those in need,the widows,less privileged, orphans and those who are hungry .

“I know that any money I received is given to me by God’ and my happiness is that I am giving it to those who are in dire need of it more than me” he submitted.

The State Woman leader, Ohaneze Ndigbo Socio Cultural Organization, Lagos State, Mrs Eucharia Nwagwu commended Chief Ubah for his benevolence, praising his commitment to empowering the widows and less privileged in the society

Nwagwu prayed that the Lord who gave him the grace and wisdom to help the poor and the needy, will continue to replenish his pocket.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs.Mary Okocha said, “We are grateful to Mr. Ubah for his kindness. This empowerment will go a long way in supporting and improving our livelihoods.”

Another widow, Mrs Emem Samuel said that the first money she received from Mr. Emmanuel Ubah was used to pay her daughter’s school fees.

Mrs Favor Eno expressed gratitude to Mr. Ubah for remembering her,even in her time of grief, praying that God will grant all his heart desires,long life and prosperity.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of cash award of N30,000 to each of the beneficiaries and N500,000 to Save the Needy Foundation.